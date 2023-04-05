Presidential Sex Scandals That Rocked the White House

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/president-sex-scandals-that-rocked-the-white-house-1109152630.html

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109151986_0:0:2871:1615_1920x0_80_0_0_c92be8c253a5ead90ab6a8930f0edba1.jpg

