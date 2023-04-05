https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/putin-lukashenko-hold-talks-in-moscow-1109144262.html

Putin, Lukashenko Hold Talks in Moscow

Putin, Lukashenko Hold Talks in Moscow

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived with a working visit to Russia from to discuss international and security issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko hold a meeting in Moscow. The leaders of both countries will discuss carrying out the Guidelines for Implementing the Provisions of the Treaty Establishing the Union State in 2021–2023, and the development of a joint security strategy.In March, Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The construction of a nuclear weapon storage facility in Belarus is planned to be finished on July 1. On April 2, Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov said that these nuclear weapons would be deployed closer to Belarus' western border.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

