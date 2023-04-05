https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/putin-lukashenko-hold-talks-in-moscow-1109144262.html
Putin, Lukashenko Hold Talks in Moscow
Putin, Lukashenko Hold Talks in Moscow
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived with a working visit to Russia from to discuss international and security issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2023-04-05T16:56+0000
2023-04-05T16:56+0000
2023-04-05T16:59+0000
russia
vladimir putin
alexandr lukashenko
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093145546_0:105:2784:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_407df6d7acfe7bd0777743e466f624f1.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko hold a meeting in Moscow. The leaders of both countries will discuss carrying out the Guidelines for Implementing the Provisions of the Treaty Establishing the Union State in 2021–2023, and the development of a joint security strategy.In March, Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The construction of a nuclear weapon storage facility in Belarus is planned to be finished on July 1. On April 2, Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov said that these nuclear weapons would be deployed closer to Belarus' western border.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093145546_53:0:2784:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b4553c0e385da02651bed33fabebf01.jpg
Putin, Lukashenko Hold Talks in Moscow
Putin, Lukashenko Hold Talks in Moscow
2023-04-05T16:56+0000
true
PT4M56S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belarusian president alexander lukashenko, russian president vladimir putin
belarusian president alexander lukashenko, russian president vladimir putin
Putin, Lukashenko Hold Talks in Moscow
16:56 GMT 05.04.2023 (Updated: 16:59 GMT 05.04.2023)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Russia on an official visit to discuss international and security issues with Russia's head of state Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko hold a meeting in Moscow.
The leaders of both countries will discuss carrying out the Guidelines for Implementing the Provisions of the Treaty Establishing the Union State in 2021–2023, and the development of a joint security strategy.
In March, Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The construction of a nuclear weapon storage facility in Belarus is planned to be finished on July 1. On April 2, Russian Ambassador Boris Gryzlov said that these nuclear weapons would be deployed closer to Belarus' western border.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!