Live Updates: Slovak Prime Minister Fico Injured in Shooting at Cabinet Meeting Outside Bratislava

"Robert Fico was wounded after an offsite meeting of the government. The attacker shot several times. He was detained by police," the report said.
According to Pravda, the attacker made several shots before the police detained him.
The incident occurred after the government meeting when Fico came out to to the public. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital by helicopter.
Earlier, the government of Slovakia decided to focus on humanitarian aid and no longer send weapons to Ukraine. The Cabinet led by Robert Fico did not approve the proposal of the previous government, which concerned sending another package of military aid to Ukraine worth 40.3 million euros. It mainly involved ammunition. This package of military aid was supposed to be the 14th from Slovakia; since February 2022, the republic has sent weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Ukraine worth 671 million euros.