Live Updates: Slovak Prime Minister Fico Injured in Shooting at Cabinet Meeting Outside Bratislava

Fico's Attacker Used Legally Registered Short-Barreled Weapon - Reports

The attacker who attempted to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico used a legally registered short-barreled weapon to shoot, the Dennik N news agency reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Fico was taken to an ICU unit in a hospital after an assassination attempt that took place at a venue of the government’s field meeting.

The shooter is a man born in 1953, the newspaper added.