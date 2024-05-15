International
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured on Wednesday in a shooting at the venue of the government’s offsite meeting, the Pravda news agency reported, adding that the attacker was detained.
Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico at the EU Summit in Brussels. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Slovak Prime Minister Fico Injured in Shooting at Cabinet Meeting Outside Bratislava

13:10 GMT 15.05.2024 (Updated: 13:33 GMT 15.05.2024)
Being updated
"Robert Fico was wounded after an offsite meeting of the government. The attacker shot several times. He was detained by police," the report said.
According to Pravda, the attacker made several shots before the police detained him.
The incident occurred after the government meeting when Fico came out to to the public. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital by helicopter.
Earlier, the government of Slovakia decided to focus on humanitarian aid and no longer send weapons to Ukraine. The Cabinet led by Robert Fico did not approve the proposal of the previous government, which concerned sending another package of military aid to Ukraine worth 40.3 million euros. It mainly involved ammunition. This package of military aid was supposed to be the 14th from Slovakia; since February 2022, the republic has sent weapons, ammunition, and equipment to Ukraine worth 671 million euros.
14:51 GMT 15.05.2024
Fico's Attacker Used Legally Registered Short-Barreled Weapon - Reports
The attacker who attempted to assassinate Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico used a legally registered short-barreled weapon to shoot, the Dennik N news agency reported on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Fico was taken to an ICU unit in a hospital after an assassination attempt that took place at a venue of the government’s field meeting.
The shooter is a man born in 1953, the newspaper added.
14:49 GMT 15.05.2024
Slovak President to Make Statement After Attack on Prime Minister - Reports
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova will make a statement at 02:45 pm GMT on Wednesday after an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico, Slovakia’s Dennik N news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Fico’s political party Smer, that previously assessed his condition as "life-threatening," said that next several hours will be "crucial" for the prime minister.
14:30 GMT 15.05.2024
NATO Secretary General Says Appalled by Shooting Against Slovak Prime Minister
NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he is appalled by the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
"Shocked and appalled by the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico. I wish him strength for a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with Robert Fico, his loved ones, and the people of Slovakia," Stoltenberg said on X.
Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, who currently hold Presidency of the Council of the EU, also condemned the attack on Fico.
"I strongly condemn the attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. My thoughts are with him and his family. I wish him a speedy recovery. Violence has no place in our societies. Acts of this kind must be condemned and prosecuted," Lahbib said on X.
14:30 GMT 15.05.2024
Fico Taken to ICU Unit in Hospital - Reports
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was taken to an ICU unit in a hospital after an assassination attempt on Wednesday, the Dennik N news agency reported.
Fico is being treated in a hospital in the Banska Bystrica city in central Slovakia.
14:15 GMT 15.05.2024
German Chancellor Scholz Condemns Attack on Fico
There is no place for violence in European politics, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, commenting on the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
"I am deeply shocked by the news of the cowardly attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico. Violence must not be existant in European politics. In these hours, my thoughts are with Robert Fico, his family and the citizens of Slovakia," Scholz said on X.
14:11 GMT 15.05.2024
European Council President on Attack on Fico: Nothing Can Justify Such Violence
Nothing can justify the violence of the attack against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.
"I am shocked at the news of the attack on Slovakian PM Fico after a meeting of the Slovak Cabinet in Handlova. Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks," Michel said on X.
14:09 GMT 15.05.2024
Slovak PM Transported to Higher-Level Medical Facility After He Was Treated at Handlova Town Hospital - Reports
14:08 GMT 15.05.2024
British PM Sunak Shocked by Assassination Attempt on Fico
14:06 GMT 15.05.2024
Slovak PM Fico in 'Life-Threatening' Condition - His Party Statement
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s condition is "life-threatening" after an assassination attempt, the ruling Smer party said on Wednesday.
"Robert Fico was attacked today. He was wounded several times and is in a life-threatening condition," Smer said in a statement.
14:00 GMT 15.05.2024
Fico's Life Not in Danger - Report
The Prime Minister of Slovakia was conscious when he was brought to the hospital, and his vital functions have been stabilized, stated the medical institution.
13:59 GMT 15.05.2024
Slovak Interior Ministry Confirms Assassination Attempt on Fico
Slovak Interior Ministry spokesman Matej Neumann confirmed on Wednesday that the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was an assassination attempt.
The ministry did not specify the condition of the politician.
13:55 GMT 15.05.2024
Hungarian PM Orban Deeply Shocked by Attack Against Fico
"I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country!" Orban wrote on X.
13:45 GMT 15.05.2024
Whose Toes Has Slovakia’s Wildcard PM Fico Stepped On?
Robert Fico has been injured in a shooting. The veteran politician returned to the Slovak prime minister’s seat last October, marking his fourth non-consecutive term as the Central European country’s leader.
The veteran populist politician – leader of the Direction –Social Democracy party, has racked up a long list of powerful enemies over his time in politics. Here’s a partial list:
Fico earned NATO’s ire after vowing to block the delivery of weapons to Ukraine during his latest run for office. Fico has also expressed dissatisfaction with Bratislava’s defense pact with Washington, promising to review it.
Fico has expressed fervent opposition to Ukraine’s membership in NATO, and said he believes Russia began its military operation as a result of neo-Nazis running rampant in Ukraine.
Fico has warned that Western military assistance to Ukraine will only prolong the crisis and increase the number of victims, and has accused foreign forces of meddling in the conflict, which “could have been extinguished at the very beginning.”
Fico believes anti-Russian sanctions have “negatively affected” the lives of ordinary Slovaks.
Fico has been bashed by European legacy media as a left-wing populist analogue of Hungarian right-wing populist Viktor Orban, with outlets pulling out all the stops to accuse him of “democratic backsliding” and “flouting European norms,” including over his push to reform the criminal code.
The Slovak PM has also made enemies with powerful European political and business interests, promising to launch an independent inquiry into the EU’s authoritarian pandemic-era policies.
13:45 GMT 15.05.2024
EU Strongly Condemns Attack Against Prime Minister of Slovakia - Von der Leyen
The European Union strongly condemns the attack against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico and his family," von der Leyen said on X.
13:36 GMT 15.05.2024
Footage From Shooting Scene
13:35 GMT 15.05.2024
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Wounded in Abdomen
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been wounded in the abdomen as a result of assassination attempt, the Pravda news agency reported on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Fico was injured in a shooting at the venue of the government’s field meeting, and that the prime minister is now being rushed to a hospital by helicopter.
Fico was shot in the abdomen and chest, the news agency reported, adding that his condition is critical.
13:34 GMT 15.05.2024
Fico Reportedly in Critical Condition After Assassination Attempt
Fico received several wounds in the chest and stomach, his condition is assessed as serious, Pravda media outlet reported.
