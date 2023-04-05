https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/russian-defense-ministry-says-smoke-detected-at-moscow-property-1109177848.html
Russian Defense Ministry Says Smoke Detected at Moscow Property
Russian Defense Ministry Says Smoke Detected at Moscow Property
Smoke was detected on Wednesday evening at a Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow that houses administrative offices, its press service said.
2023-04-05T17:04+0000
2023-04-05T17:04+0000
2023-04-05T18:44+0000
russia
moscow
russian defense ministry
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109177687_0:114:3236:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_c5b6e8773d841b68959530ad470c0adc.jpg
"At around 7:30 p.m. [16:30 GMT], orderlies reported smoke in one of the Russian Defense Ministry’s administrative buildings in Moscow," the press office said. The source of the smoke was promptly identified and dealt with by firefighters and emergency service units. The affected room was doused. No one was hurt. The cause of the emergency is being investigated.
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109177687_253:0:2984:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a5202934f147cdc820e23837a6446837.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, fire
russian defense ministry, fire
Russian Defense Ministry Says Smoke Detected at Moscow Property
17:04 GMT 05.04.2023 (Updated: 18:44 GMT 05.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Smoke was detected on Wednesday evening at a Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow that houses administrative offices, its press service said.
"At around 7:30 p.m. [16:30 GMT], orderlies reported smoke in one of the Russian Defense Ministry’s administrative buildings in Moscow," the press office said.
The source of the smoke was promptly identified and dealt with by firefighters and emergency service units. The affected room was doused. No one was hurt. The cause of the emergency is being investigated.