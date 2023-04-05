https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/russian-iskanders-in-belarus-is-response-to-natos-expansion-and-militarization-of-europe-1109177086.html

Russian Iskanders in Belarus is Response to NATO's Expansion and Militarization of Europe

Russia delivered nuclear-capable Iskanders to Belarus for two reasons, according to Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia’s Higher School of Economics and deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.Following the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the US and its NATO allies have ramped up the provision of lethal weapons to Kiev, kicked off military modernization of European forces, and increased their military presence in Central and Eastern Europe. NATO commits itself to be able to deploy at least 300,000 troops in Central and Eastern Europe and is building military infrastructure in Poland, te Baltic States, Romania, and other Central and Eastern European states, according to Suslov. In addition, NATO has vowed to establish a 2% share of GDP on the military expenditures as a minimum, not ceiling for NATO countries. Last month, the UK committed to provide the Kiev regime with a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks, as well as ammunition including armor-piercing rounds that contain depleted uranium.On April 4, 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces that the nuclear-capable Iskander-M tactical missile system had been transferred to the Armed Forces of Belarus. The training of Belarusian units began on April 3 in Russia; some Belarusian attack aircraft have received the ability to strike using nuclear weapons.Russian Tactical Nuclear Weapons in BelarusShoigu's announcement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. Responding to the West's criticism, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, emphasized that Russia is not violating its international obligations on non-proliferation.Earlier, the German and EU leadership accused Moscow of threatening the bloc's security and posing a "threat of attack" by deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Meanwhile, Germany still hosts around two dozen US B-61 nuclear gravity bombs at the Büchel Air Base.As per the Council on Foreign Relations, an influential US think tank, US tactical nuclear weapons remain at six bases in five NATO member countries: Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkiye.Poland's Threat to BelarusPoland's growing military threats towards Belarus have also played a substantial role in decision-making by Moscow and Minsk, as per Russian military analyst Vladislav Shurygin. He cited the fact that the Polish Army has been reinforced, prompting the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus to assume that Warsaw is preparing for an offensive war. Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has been promoting an expansionist agenda, including the revival of the old Commonwealth of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine for the purposes of strengthening the mutual military alliance. During the 2020 public unrest in Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused policymakers of Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic of trying to carry out a coup d'etat. According to some experts, over the past 30 years, Warsaw has built infrastructure to influence public opinion in Belarus.In addition to Warsaw's threats, Belarus is also facing a challenge from Ukrainian saboteurs and terrorists, according to Shurygin. He noted that Ukraine has already deployed a powerful grouping on the border with Belarus. At the same time, NATO troops stationed in the Baltic States also pose a threat to Minsk. Therefore, all three of these threats – from Poland, Ukraine, and the Baltic nations – require the improvement of the Belarusian Army and the strengthening of its combat capabilities, something that Russia is doing right now.Finland's NATO AccessionFinland's accession to NATO complicates the regional status quo even further, according to Sputnik's interlocutors.Finland's neutrality was stipulated by the Paris Peace Treaty of 1947, which was signed after the end of the Second World War between the Allied powers - including the USSR, UK, US and France - and former Nazi German allies, such as Italy, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Finland. Finland's NATO membership again presents a grave threat to St. Petersburg and Russia's northwestern regions, according to Shurygin. Moreover, NATO warships and military aircraft deployed in Finnish ports and air bases may well be carriers of nuclear weapons, he added.As for other measures, Russia is expected to halt cooperation with Finland in a number of fields, including the joint exploration of the Arctic region, Yevgeny Buzhinsky remarked. "There were many plans, including Finland, for the development of the Arctic," he said. "Now, probably, all these projects will collapse."As per Sputnik's interlocutors, what the West is trying to present as Russian expansionism and militarism are reactions to NATO's continuous expansion, which resumed in 1997-98. Moscow's determination to protect itself and its allies has been explicitly outlined in its new foreign policy doctrine, signed by Russian President Putin on March 31.

