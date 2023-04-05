https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/trumps-case-pales-in-comparison-with-biden-destroying-us-standing-around-the-world-1109159477.html

Trump's Case Pales in Comparison With Biden Destroying US Standing Around the World

Trump's Case Pales in Comparison With Biden Destroying US Standing Around the World

The Manhattan DA is treating Donald Trump as the biggest criminal in the history of all time, while it's Team Biden and their Democratic allies who have... 05.04.2023, Sputnik International

Donald Trump made his first appearance in court on April 4, being charged with 34 felony criminal counts of falsifying business records in connection with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation concerning Trump's alleged 2016 payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult movie star Stormy Daniels. Trump's indictment is the first time ever that a former president of the United States has appeared in court as a criminal defendant.Earlier, a number of prominent US legal experts threw Manhattan DA Bragg's effort to turn Trump's alleged misdemeanor into a federal criminal case into doubt, referring to the fact that the federal authorities have repeatedly rejected the "hush money" case: first, when Trump was still in the Oval Office; and second, after he left the White House. In addition, Bragg is about to set a precedent which could backfire on the Democratic Party and its leadership, according to Ortel.In addition, Republicans have put the Biden family under the microscope, suggesting influence peddling and various pay-to-play schemes. Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has been under federal and congressional investigations for quite a while, as well as his brother, James Biden. GOP lawmakers have alleged that not only Hunter and James used Joe's vice presidency to strike sweet deals with foreign businessmen, but that the incumbent president was well aware of their business dealings and had his own share. According to Ortel, Trump's alleged misdeeds pale in comparison with what the GOP is suspecting the Bidens of.For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast The Backstory.

