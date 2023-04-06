https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/belarusian-president-lukashenko-says-agrees-with-macron-on-issue-of-nuclear-weapons-1109205046.html

Belarusian President Lukashenko Says Agrees With Macron on Issue of Nuclear Weapons

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he agrees with French President Emannuel Macron on the issue of nuclear weapons, noting that the US should withdraw them from the countries where it deployed thees arms.

The French president said earlier in the day that no country under no circumstances can deploy place nuclear weapons on foreign territory. "I agree with him. Therefore, Americans should withdraw all nuclear weapons from five or six countries where they are located," Lukashenko said at the meeting of Supreme State Council of the Union State.At a joint press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Macron criticized the decision of Moscow and Minsk to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying that Russia's decision is "incompatible" with its obligations under international law."France believes that nuclear weapons should be completely excluded from Ukraine. Under no circumstances can nuclear weapons by deployed outside the territory of a nuclear power, especially in Europe," Macron stated.Lukashenko also said that he discussed security and defense issues of the Union State with Russian President Vladimir Putin."We held fundamental talks with Vladimir Vladimirovich yesterday. We discussed issues of a closed nature, paid more attention to security issues, the development of the military-industrial complex and the defense of the Union State," Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. On April 2, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons in Belarus would be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State.

