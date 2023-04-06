https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/china-firmly-opposes-us-taiwan-contacts-following-meeting-between-mccarthy-tsai---beijing-1109184253.html

China Firmly Opposes US-Taiwan Contacts Following Meeting Between McCarthy, Tsai

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that Beijing firmly opposes and strongly condemns official contacts between the United States and Taiwan.

The spokesperson called on Washington to stop upgrading relations with Taiwan while reiterating China's readiness to take "strong and resolute measures" to defend the country's sovereignty.On Wednesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles, California, during her transit trip to the country. The spokesperson noted that "the Taiwan question is at the core of China’s core interests and the first red line," which Washington must not cross, adding that "the pursuit of 'Taiwan independence' will lead nowhere," and that Beijing will take "strong and resolute measures to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity." Beijing called on Washington to stop official exchanges with Taiwan and stop upgrading relations with the island, the spokesperson added. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday that Beijing firmly opposed the meeting, which it believes contradicts the one-China principle and undermines the country's sovereignty. China launched military patrols in two areas of the Taiwan Strait in an apparent response to the meeting in California.

