Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi Diagnosed With Serious Blood Disorder, Media Reports
Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi Diagnosed With Serious Blood Disorder, Media Reports
The former Italian prime minister and leader of the Forza Italia party, Silvio Berlusconi, who was hospitalized in Milan earlier this week and is currently in an intensive care unit, has been diagnosed with a serious blood disorder, media reported on Thursday.
The disease was also the reason Berlusconi was taken to hospital in March, Italian newspaper reported, adding that his recent health problems, including pneumonia, were in fact complications caused by the disease. On Wednesday, Italian media reported that 86-year-old Berlusconi had been readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital due to cardiovascular problems. The former prime minister was reportedly having difficulty breathing. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani later confirmed that the country's former prime minister had been hospitalized due to heath problems after suffering an infection.
Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi Diagnosed With Serious Blood Disorder, Media Reports

07:18 GMT 06.04.2023 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 06.04.2023)
ROME (Sputnik) - The former Italian prime minister and leader of the Forza Italia party, Silvio Berlusconi, who was hospitalized in Milan earlier this week and is currently in an intensive care unit, has been diagnosed with a serious blood disorder, media reported on Thursday.
The disease was also the reason Berlusconi was taken to hospital in March, Italian newspaper reported, adding that his recent health problems, including pneumonia, were in fact complications caused by the disease.
On Wednesday, Italian media reported that 86-year-old Berlusconi had been readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital due to cardiovascular problems. The former prime minister was reportedly having difficulty breathing. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani later confirmed that the country's former prime minister had been hospitalized due to heath problems after suffering an infection.
