Kremlin: NATO's Expansion Towards Russian Borders Causes Concerns for Country's Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The expansion of NATO towards Russia's borders causes trouble and anxiety for the country's security, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday.

2023-04-06T10:25+0000

2023-04-06T10:25+0000

2023-04-06T10:51+0000

On Tuesday, Finland officially joined NATO, becoming the 31st member state of the alliance. Kremlin spokesman akso said that Western attempts to force Serbia to adopt an anti-Russian position do not stop. On Wednesday, Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the national armed forces will host the Platinum Wolf 23 military exercises with NATO member states, including the United States, because it has commitments to "multinational operations."Kremlin spokesman added that Russia will be monitoring these drills "very closely."Commenting on the meeting between Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian couterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Peskov stressed that it was very long and informative. Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on Wednesday. The two leaders will take part in the Supreme State Council of the Union State later in the day.Finally commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claim on the absence of borders between Ukraine and Poland, Peskov stressed that this statement needs clarificiation.

