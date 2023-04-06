International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The expansion of NATO towards Russia's borders causes trouble and anxiety for the country's security, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Finland officially joined NATO, becoming the 31st member state of the alliance. Kremlin spokesman akso said that Western attempts to force Serbia to adopt an anti-Russian position do not stop. On Wednesday, Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the national armed forces will host the Platinum Wolf 23 military exercises with NATO member states, including the United States, because it has commitments to "multinational operations."Kremlin spokesman added that Russia will be monitoring these drills "very closely."Commenting on the meeting between Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian couterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Peskov stressed that it was very long and informative. Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on Wednesday. The two leaders will take part in the Supreme State Council of the Union State later in the day.Finally commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claim on the absence of borders between Ukraine and Poland, Peskov stressed that this statement needs clarificiation.
Kremlin: NATO's Expansion Towards Russian Borders Causes Concerns for Country's Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The expansion of NATO towards Russia's borders causes trouble and anxiety for the country's security, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Finland officially joined NATO, becoming the 31st member state of the alliance.
"NATO is expanding towards the borders of Russia, not Russia is approaching its military infrastructure to the borders of NATO. There is a movement in the opposite direction. This movement gives us trouble and worries for our safety," Peskov told reporters.
Kremlin spokesman akso said that Western attempts to force Serbia to adopt an anti-Russian position do not stop.
"Attempts to force Serbia to join the side of those who adopt an anti-Russian position are constantly being made. We know that Belgrade is under terrible pressure, unprecedented pressure," Peskov stressed.
On Wednesday, Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the national armed forces will host the Platinum Wolf 23 military exercises with NATO member states, including the United States, because it has commitments to "multinational operations."
Kremlin spokesman added that Russia will be monitoring these drills "very closely."
Commenting on the meeting between Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian couterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Peskov stressed that it was very long and informative.
"Yesterday, as you know, there was a very, very long and substantive conversation between the two presidents. It finished well past midnight," Peskov told a briefing.
Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on Wednesday. The two leaders will take part in the Supreme State Council of the Union State later in the day.
Finally commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claim on the absence of borders between Ukraine and Poland, Peskov stressed that this statement needs clarificiation.
"If Zelensky had in mind the absorption of Ukraine by Poland, this needs to be sorted out. If Zelensky wants to follow the path of his neighbors, for example, to announce that there will be no more Ukrainian language, but there will be a Polish language, we also saw such precedents in the neighborhood of Ukraine. It is unlikely that this can be somehow understood. Probably, we still need to be patient and continue to follow the statements of Zelensky in order to understand the plan," Kremlin spokesman told.
