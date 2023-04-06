https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/london-to-accommodate-500-asylum-seekers-on-barge-to-reduce-costs-1109205922.html

London to Accommodate 500 Asylum Seekers on Barge to Reduce Costs

The authorities of the United Kingdom have decided to accommodate the first 500 asylum seekers on a barge to "reduce the reliance on expensive hotels," the UK Home Office said on Wednesday.

The Home Office added that hotel accommodation for asylum seekers costs some 6 million pounds ($7.5 million) a day. The office noted that "the government recognises that using alternative sites and vessels involves difficult decisions, but urgent action is needed to reduce expensive hotel use, with the sites providing much needed accommodation." Migrants are expected to be moved onto the barge in the coming months, the Home Office said, adding that it was considering the use of other ports and vessels for accommodation as well.

