International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters in Paris Rally Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/london-to-accommodate-500-asylum-seekers-on-barge-to-reduce-costs-1109205922.html
London to Accommodate 500 Asylum Seekers on Barge to Reduce Costs
London to Accommodate 500 Asylum Seekers on Barge to Reduce Costs
The authorities of the United Kingdom have decided to accommodate the first 500 asylum seekers on a barge to "reduce the reliance on expensive hotels," the UK Home Office said on Wednesday.
2023-04-06T12:33+0000
2023-04-06T12:33+0000
world
cost of living crisis in uk
asylum seeker
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103939/51/1039395175_0:23:1697:978_1920x0_80_0_0_febead31da4e69f04f469ca021459ad9.png
The Home Office added that hotel accommodation for asylum seekers costs some 6 million pounds ($7.5 million) a day. The office noted that "the government recognises that using alternative sites and vessels involves difficult decisions, but urgent action is needed to reduce expensive hotel use, with the sites providing much needed accommodation." Migrants are expected to be moved onto the barge in the coming months, the Home Office said, adding that it was considering the use of other ports and vessels for accommodation as well.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230401/high-on-cash-rishi-sunak-spent-500000-on-private-jet-trips-last-year-1109034284.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230321/uks-public-sector-borrowing-at-highest-level-due-to-energy-support-1108639748.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103939/51/1039395175_182:0:1515:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_fddc4e95f618cf5d22b5ba69be3aedcf.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, cost of living crisis in uk, barge, asylum seeker
uk, cost of living crisis in uk, barge, asylum seeker

London to Accommodate 500 Asylum Seekers on Barge to Reduce Costs

12:33 GMT 06.04.2023
© Swale New YorkGarden Barge Looks to Feed NYC for Free
Garden Barge Looks to Feed NYC for Free - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© Swale New York
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The authorities of the United Kingdom have decided to accommodate the first 500 asylum seekers on a barge to "reduce the reliance on expensive hotels," the UK Home Office said on Wednesday.
"Today (Wednesday 5 April), the Home Office has announced that an accommodation barge in Portland Port, Dorset will be used to reduce the unsustainable pressure on the UK’s asylum system and cut the cost to the taxpayer caused by the significant increase in Channel crossings."
The Home Office added that hotel accommodation for asylum seekers costs some 6 million pounds ($7.5 million) a day.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a press conference following the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings at Downing Street, London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2023
World
Flying High: Rishi Sunak Splashes Out £500,000 of Taxpayer Cash on Private Jet Trips
1 April, 16:09 GMT
"This is part of the wider efforts to secure alternative, more appropriate accommodation than expensive hotels," the authority said, adding that "the barge, called the Bibby Stockholm, will be berthed in Portland Port and will accommodate about 500 single adult males whilst their asylum claims are processed. It will provide basic and functional accommodation."
The office noted that "the government recognises that using alternative sites and vessels involves difficult decisions, but urgent action is needed to reduce expensive hotel use, with the sites providing much needed accommodation."
A shopper carries his purchases in east London on February 13, 2022 as UK annual inflation struck 5.4 percent in December. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2023
Energy Crisis in Europe
UK's Public Sector Borrowing at Highest Level Due to Energy Support
21 March, 11:28 GMT
Migrants are expected to be moved onto the barge in the coming months, the Home Office said, adding that it was considering the use of other ports and vessels for accommodation as well.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала