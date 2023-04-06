International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters in Paris Rally Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/new-york-judge-district-attorney-receive-threats-after-trumps-arraignment-media-reports-1109206719.html
New York Judge, District Attorney Receive Threats After Trump's Arraignment, Media Reports
New York Judge, District Attorney Receive Threats After Trump's Arraignment, Media Reports
Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over a case of former US President Donald Trump, his family and Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg have received numerous threats after Trump's arraignment, American media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2023-04-06T12:46+0000
2023-04-06T12:46+0000
americas
us
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109141287_0:139:1929:1224_1920x0_80_0_0_c68cdf57f7bbc29f0902fbcfb33f6320.jpg
Dozens of threats were directed at Merchan and his chamber, the sources told without specifying the time frame for the threats. Bragg, who presented charges against Trump earlier in the week, and top officials of his office have also been receiving numerous threats in the form of calls, emails and letters, according to other sources. The New York police assigned to the Manhattan DA's office have increased security of Bragg and his staffers as a precautionary measure, with court officers taking similar action to provide necessary security for the judge, NBC also reported. On Tuesday, Trump made his first appearance in court to be arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury last week indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree before and after the 2016 presidential elections. Charges against Trump are connected with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/president-sex-scandals-that-rocked-the-white-house-1109152630.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/trump-court-drama-a-nice-little-ad-for-presidential-run-says-journalist-1109156512.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/05/1109141287_58:0:1873:1361_1920x0_80_0_0_27614f08528ca3254e10a91d1b58770e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, trump political persecution, trump indiction, trump judge
us, trump political persecution, trump indiction, trump judge

New York Judge, District Attorney Receive Threats After Trump's Arraignment, Media Reports

12:46 GMT 06.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANGELA WEISSFormer US president Donald Trump arrives ahead of his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023.
Former US president Donald Trump arrives ahead of his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANGELA WEISS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over a case of former US President Donald Trump, his family and Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg have received numerous threats after Trump's arraignment, American media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Dozens of threats were directed at Merchan and his chamber, the sources told without specifying the time frame for the threats.
Bragg, who presented charges against Trump earlier in the week, and top officials of his office have also been receiving numerous threats in the form of calls, emails and letters, according to other sources.
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2007. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
Americas
Presidential Sex Scandals That Rocked the White House
Yesterday, 16:14 GMT
The New York police assigned to the Manhattan DA's office have increased security of Bragg and his staffers as a precautionary measure, with court officers taking similar action to provide necessary security for the judge, NBC also reported.
On Tuesday, Trump made his first appearance in court to be arraigned after a Manhattan grand jury last week indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree before and after the 2016 presidential elections.
Former US president Donald Trump arrives to speak during a press conference following his court appearance on April 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
Americas
Trump Court Drama a 'Nice Little Ad' for Presidential Run, Says Journalist
Yesterday, 15:40 GMT
Charges against Trump are connected with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала