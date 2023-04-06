REC: Pskov Region Increases Number of Partner Countries in 2022
According to the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF), despite the international restrictions imposed on Russia, the Pskov Region has not only maintained trade and economic relations, but has even expanded its cooperation with foreign markets.
The Pskov Region maintained trade and economic relations with 106 countries in 2022, while in 2021 it was 97, said Roman Chekushov, Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Licensing in the Field of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, during a meeting with Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov, the Russian Export Center said in a statement.
"The Pskov Region is one of the pilot regions where the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation together with the Russian Export Center is implementing the 'Export Accelerator' project. Among the participants of the project there are companies of different branches of industry: chemical, wood and light industry, manufacturers of electrical equipment. Despite the imposed restrictions, the number of trade partners of the Pskov Region increased last year by another nine foreign markets. The largest trade partners were, among others, Belarus, Argentina, and China," Chekushov said.
According to him, "this was due to the active position of the Pskov Region Government in supporting export-oriented companies and its joint work with the Russian Export Center and the Ministry of Industry and Trade."
"At the same time, I am sure that the export potential of the region will allow us to further expand the geography and volume of deliveries," said the head of the department.
"The Pskov Region is actively increasing its exports, the main items of which are traditionally metals, mineral products, foodstuffs, and timber industry products. Of course, over the past year the geography, structure, and logistics of the region's foreign trade have changed. However, the support that we provide to exporters and companies with high export potential, together with the Russian Export Center and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, helps us to develop trade relations with our foreign trading partners even in difficult situations," Pskov Region Governor Vedernikov said.
"Entrepreneurs of the Pskov Region actively use the services provided by the REC Group and the Regional Center of Export Support within the framework of the national project "International Cooperation and Export". In 2022 the Russian Export Center supported 187 exporters of the Pskov Region, providing more than 370 services. The total volume of exports supported by the REC Group in the region amounted to $66.1 million," said Andrei Mironov, head of the REC representative office in St. Petersburg, during the meeting.