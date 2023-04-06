https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/rec-pskov-region-increases-number-of-partner-countries-in-2022-1109191122.html

REC: Pskov Region Increases Number of Partner Countries in 2022

According to the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF), despite the international restrictions imposed on Russia, the Pskov Region has not only maintained trade and economic relations, but has even expanded its cooperation with foreign markets.

The Pskov Region maintained trade and economic relations with 106 countries in 2022, while in 2021 it was 97, said Roman Chekushov, Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Licensing in the Field of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, during a meeting with Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov, the Russian Export Center said in a statement.According to him, "this was due to the active position of the Pskov Region Government in supporting export-oriented companies and its joint work with the Russian Export Center and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.""The Pskov Region is actively increasing its exports, the main items of which are traditionally metals, mineral products, foodstuffs, and timber industry products. Of course, over the past year the geography, structure, and logistics of the region's foreign trade have changed. However, the support that we provide to exporters and companies with high export potential, together with the Russian Export Center and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, helps us to develop trade relations with our foreign trading partners even in difficult situations," Pskov Region Governor Vedernikov said.

