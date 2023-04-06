https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/recent-opec-cuts-prove-bidens-reliance-on-foreign-oil-risks-us-security-1109213782.html

Recent OPEC+ Cuts Prove Biden's Reliance on Foreign Oil Risks US Security: Texas Oil Regulator

Recent OPEC+ Cuts Prove Biden's Reliance on Foreign Oil Risks US Security: Texas Oil Regulator

The latest oil production cuts announced by the OPEC+ countries underscore that President Joe Biden's reliance on foreign oil puts US security at risk, Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) Chairwoman Christi Craddick told Sputnik.

2023-04-06T16:01+0000

2023-04-06T16:01+0000

2023-04-06T16:29+0000

americas

us

joe biden

opec

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745190_0:181:2997:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_c1c3e574b66b6288e1a966f0210f097e.jpg

OPEC+ cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020 due to a decrease in oil demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic measures. In August 2022, the alliance started the final stage of canceling the cuts, but in November it cut the production once again by 2 million barrels per day from the maximum possible level of August. This decision is valid until the end of 2023.US President Joe Biden must abandon his energy policies that hamper US energy production potential and allow US energy firms to produce more that can benefit the world, Craddick told Sputnik.Craddick's remarks come in light of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) announcement earlier this week about an additional voluntary oil production cut in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Gabon, which will amount to 1.66 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.Biden's clean energy ambitions have discouraged new investment in oil production in the United States while he has used the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower gas prices in the country, but brought the supply to record lows.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/opec-cuts-oil-production-1109108730.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

opec+, opec + cuts, joe biden, reliance of foreign oil, us reliance of foreign oil