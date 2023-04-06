https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/scale-of-challenge-londons-metropolitan-police-to-crack-down-on-rogue-officers-improve-image-1109189158.html

‘Scale of Challenge’: London's Metropolitan Police to Crack Down on Rogue Officers to Improve Image

‘Scale of Challenge’: London's Metropolitan Police to Crack Down on Rogue Officers to Improve Image

Taking the helm of the Metropolitan Police in September 2022, Rowley pledged to root out rogue officers, vowing "more trust, less crime”, and “high standards” related to the force.

2023-04-06T10:22+0000

2023-04-06T10:22+0000

2023-04-06T10:33+0000

world

uk

london metropolitan police

mark rowley

letter

scandals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109188951_0:168:3045:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_db89d7bb85d672f7778f201dacbb7c20.jpg

The London Metropolitan Police (Met) has fired dozens of officers over the past six months and is grappling with older misconduct cases to restore public trust after a spate of scandals, Met chief Sir Mark Rowley has revealed.The Met's latest update also found nearly 700 completed cases where there might be new or missed lines of inquiry, according to the commissioner.Referring to his previous pledge to rid the police force of unsuitable individuals among its more than 43,000 officers and staff, he pointed out: "I said we were serious about this and I meant it. This is the strongest doubling-down on standards in the Met for 50 years.”Braverman, for her part, said that "Sir Mark’s update on the work to root out unfit officers demonstrates the scale of this challenge but I have confidence in his plan to turn around the Met and ensure the force is delivering for the public."The remarks follow last month’s independent review finding the Met to be institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic, and unable to police itself. The review called for urgent reform of the force, which has been hit by a wave of scandals, including the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by off-duty Met PC Wayne Couzens in 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220528/metropolitan-police-criticised-for-performing-dance-at-crime-ridden-london-suburb---video-1095841173.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

scotland yard commissioner mark rowley's letter to home secretary suella braverman, series of scandals pertaining to the london metropolitan police, murder of sarah everard