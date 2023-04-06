International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters in Paris Rally Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/stormy-daniels-says-trump-doesnt-deserve-jail-time-for-crimes-against-her-1109213382.html
Stormy Daniels Says Trump Doesn't Deserve Jail Time for 'Crimes' Against Her
Stormy Daniels Says Trump Doesn't Deserve Jail Time for 'Crimes' Against Her
Adult movie star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly received hush money from former President Donald Trump to keep silent over their purported affair, told TV broadcaster that his "crimes against her" did not merit jail time.
2023-04-06T15:54+0000
2023-04-06T15:54+0000
americas
us
donald trump
donald trump's indictment
stormy daniels
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107702/13/1077021309_0:242:2783:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_7b357d666ed3b40d362443339656f327.jpg
However, she added that "I feel like the other things he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely." The case at hand centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels handled by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump was arraigned on Tuesday after the Manhattan district attorney indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records for listing his reimbursements to Cohen for the $130,000 payment as legal expenses, although Cohen was not retained as his lawyer at the time. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies by arguing that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/president-sex-scandals-that-rocked-the-white-house-1109152630.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107702/13/1077021309_27:0:2756:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_be3abf07be38dcaf80022c21417b9f20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, donald trump indictment, stormy daniels, us, persecution of donald trump
donald trump, donald trump indictment, stormy daniels, us, persecution of donald trump

Stormy Daniels Says Trump Doesn't Deserve Jail Time for 'Crimes' Against Her

15:54 GMT 06.04.2023
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberIn this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair 'Venus' in Berlin, Germany.
In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair 'Venus' in Berlin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2023
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) –Adult movie star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly received hush money from former President Donald Trump to keep silent over their purported affair, told TV broadcaster that his "crimes against her" did not merit jail time.
"Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration," Daniels said during an interview.
However, she added that "I feel like the other things he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely."
The case at hand centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels handled by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2007. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
Americas
Presidential Sex Scandals That Rocked the White House
Yesterday, 16:14 GMT
Trump was arraigned on Tuesday after the Manhattan district attorney indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records for listing his reimbursements to Cohen for the $130,000 payment as legal expenses, although Cohen was not retained as his lawyer at the time. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies by arguing that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала