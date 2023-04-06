https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/stormy-daniels-says-trump-doesnt-deserve-jail-time-for-crimes-against-her-1109213382.html
Stormy Daniels Says Trump Doesn't Deserve Jail Time for 'Crimes' Against Her
Stormy Daniels Says Trump Doesn't Deserve Jail Time for 'Crimes' Against Her
Adult movie star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly received hush money from former President Donald Trump to keep silent over their purported affair, told TV broadcaster that his "crimes against her" did not merit jail time.
2023-04-06T15:54+0000
2023-04-06T15:54+0000
2023-04-06T15:54+0000
americas
us
donald trump
donald trump's indictment
stormy daniels
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107702/13/1077021309_0:242:2783:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_7b357d666ed3b40d362443339656f327.jpg
However, she added that "I feel like the other things he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely." The case at hand centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels handled by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump was arraigned on Tuesday after the Manhattan district attorney indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records for listing his reimbursements to Cohen for the $130,000 payment as legal expenses, although Cohen was not retained as his lawyer at the time. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies by arguing that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/president-sex-scandals-that-rocked-the-white-house-1109152630.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107702/13/1077021309_27:0:2756:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_be3abf07be38dcaf80022c21417b9f20.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, donald trump indictment, stormy daniels, us, persecution of donald trump
donald trump, donald trump indictment, stormy daniels, us, persecution of donald trump
Stormy Daniels Says Trump Doesn't Deserve Jail Time for 'Crimes' Against Her
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) –Adult movie star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly received hush money from former President Donald Trump to keep silent over their purported affair, told TV broadcaster that his "crimes against her" did not merit jail time.
"Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration," Daniels said during an interview.
However, she added that "I feel like the other things he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely."
The case at hand centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels handled by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump was arraigned on Tuesday after the Manhattan district attorney indicted him on 34 counts
of falsifying business records for listing his reimbursements to Cohen for the $130,000 payment as legal expenses, although Cohen was not retained as his lawyer at the time. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies by arguing that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.