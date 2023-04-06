https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/trump-calls-on-republicans-to-defund-doj-and-fbi-1109183383.html

Trump Calls on Republicans to Defund DOJ and FBI

Donald Trump has had an adversarial relationship with the intelligence community since his 2016 Presidential campaign when the FBI investigated alleged ties between the campaign and Russia.

Former US President Donald Trump Called for the defunding of the US Department of Justice and the FBI in an April 5 post on Truth Social, a social media website he owns.Trump made his statement after his short arraignment in Manhattan court, which occurred after a grand jury voted to indict him on criminal charges over alleged hush money payments made to an adult film star by the name of Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony charges.Trump's proposal would be a sharp turnaround for Republicans. In the past, they have supported funding for US law enforcement and criticized proposals to shrink local police departments in recent years.However, despite the mainstream position of most Republicans, recently some of them have made statements about the need to reduce funding for intelligence agencies and the DOJ.US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chair of the House Judiciary Committee, despite his support for spending on the state police, has advocated reducing funding to the FBI and DOJ, citing the politicization of these agencies among the reasons.His colleague Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, also called for "defunding some of these bad agencies-the FBI, the DOJ," also pointing out that she favored cutting their funds.However, the relationship between the former President and the intelligence community has been strained ever since he entered the White HouseProsecutors have said they intend for the trial to begin in January 2024, which would put it at the start of the presidential primary season. Trump is considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president in that year's November election. While the trial will not legally prevent the former president from running or even securing the presidency, it could make campaigning difficult.

