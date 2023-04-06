https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/trump-felony-charges-chicago-elects-left-wing-mayor-1109179046.html

Former President Donald Trump is charged with 34 felonies, and a North Carolina Democrat flips parties.

Trump Felony Charges, Chicago Elects Left-Wing Mayor

Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the felonies that Trump has been charged with, how Trump responded in his primetime speech, whether the lessons of Russiagate have been learned, tensions between Ukraine and the EU amid grain troubles and Nord Stream finger-pointing, and the similarities between today’s geopolitical landscape and the leadup to World War I.Editor-in-Chief of Consortium News and author Joe Lauria discusses the current legal state of Julian Assange, the Australian ambassador to the UK visiting Assange in Belmarsh, why the Australian government seems unwilling to stand up to the US and UK for Assange the way it advocates for other Australian nationals abroad, and how money transaction applications directly collaborate with United States sanctions regimes.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses persisting questions around the Nord Stream pipeline detonations and US and specifically CIA involvement, the French and EU Commission presidents’ trip to China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's California meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the violent storming of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, how US support for the state of Israel is waning, and Bill Clinton's regrets for pushing Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons.Chicago Liberation Center organizer Nino Brown discusses results of the Chicago mayoral election, what voting blocs were integral to delivering Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson the win, what programmatic promises Johnson made during the election, what a progressive alternative to “law and order” forms of law enforcement may look like, and the failure of right-wing forces in Wisconsin to win a state supreme court election that was seen as a referendum on abortion rights.The Misfits also discuss the bad behavior of CNN anchor Don Lemon, and a triple homicide mystery in Orlando.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

