https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/eacrf-achieves-full-deployment-after-arrival-of-south-sudan-troops-in-eastern-dr-congo-1109247155.html

EACRF Achieves Full Deployment After Arrival of South Sudan Troops in Eastern DR Congo

EACRF Achieves Full Deployment After Arrival of South Sudan Troops in Eastern DR Congo

The East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) has achieved full deployment status as the last batch of troops from South Sudan deployed in Goma, North Kivu Province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

2023-04-07T16:11+0000

2023-04-07T16:11+0000

2023-04-07T16:11+0000

africa

eac regional force operation in drc

drc

democratic republic of the congo

eac

central africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109246724_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a09fe632eea21ea4f5b4498fcb66b904.jpg

The East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) has achieved full deployment status as the last batch of troops from South Sudan were deployed in Goma, North Kivu province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).Upon the arrival in the country, the troops were received by the Kenyan Contingent Commander (KENCON) Col. Daniel Rotich at its headquarters, where they were instructed prior to the deployment to the base.Their arrival marks the fulfillment of the re-posturing of troops that was approved by the heads of state at the peace and security for Eastern region Democratic Republic of the Congo mini-summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in February this year.It was noted that the full deployment of regional forces is expected to enhance the orderly withdrawal of M23 from the previously occupied territories to the designated cantonment areas. It will also contribute to the efforts of the national army to protect civilians.The soldiers will subsequently support the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS) of all the armed groups deployed in the country under the mandate of the regional forces.The EAC regional force consists of troops from four countries, including Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan and Uganda. Since its deployment, which started in November 2022, the regional force has occupied areas of North Kivu province, from which the M23 rebels withdrew in compliance with the Luanda agreement.The Luanda summit, which was held in November last year within the framework of the peace process, concluded with the decision to cease hostilities by setting up a disarmament of M23 under the control of the DRC army and a multinational regional force.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/eacrf-and-monusco-to-conduct-joint-operations-to-secure-peace-in-eastern-dr-congo-1109199940.html

africa

democratic republic of the congo

central africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

central africa, democratic republic of the congo, the m23 rebel group, east african community (eac), military conflict,