EACRF Achieves Full Deployment After Arrival of South Sudan Troops in Eastern DR Congo
The East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) has achieved full deployment status as the last batch of troops from South Sudan deployed in Goma, North Kivu Province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
The East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) has achieved full deployment status as the last batch of troops from South Sudan were deployed in Goma, North Kivu province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).Upon the arrival in the country, the troops were received by the Kenyan Contingent Commander (KENCON) Col. Daniel Rotich at its headquarters, where they were instructed prior to the deployment to the base.Their arrival marks the fulfillment of the re-posturing of troops that was approved by the heads of state at the peace and security for Eastern region Democratic Republic of the Congo mini-summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in February this year.It was noted that the full deployment of regional forces is expected to enhance the orderly withdrawal of M23 from the previously occupied territories to the designated cantonment areas. It will also contribute to the efforts of the national army to protect civilians.The soldiers will subsequently support the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS) of all the armed groups deployed in the country under the mandate of the regional forces.The EAC regional force consists of troops from four countries, including Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan and Uganda. Since its deployment, which started in November 2022, the regional force has occupied areas of North Kivu province, from which the M23 rebels withdrew in compliance with the Luanda agreement.The Luanda summit, which was held in November last year within the framework of the peace process, concluded with the decision to cease hostilities by setting up a disarmament of M23 under the control of the DRC army and a multinational regional force.
EACRF Achieves Full Deployment After Arrival of South Sudan Troops in Eastern DR Congo

Maria Konokhova
Following a deterioration of the security situation in eastern DR Congo, where the rebel group M23 started an uprising against the government, the member states of the East African Community (EAC) decided to create a regional force with a mandate of ensuring peace and stability in the country.
According to EACRF’s statement, the first batch of South Sudanese soldiers arrived in Goma on April 2 and was subsequently deployed to Rumangabo Forward Operating Base as part of the “last phase of deployment in the multinational sector of Rutshuru and Masisi territories,” in the eastern part of the country.

Upon the arrival in the country, the troops were received by the Kenyan Contingent Commander (KENCON) Col. Daniel Rotich at its headquarters, where they were instructed prior to the deployment to the base.
Their arrival marks the fulfillment of the re-posturing of troops that was approved by the heads of state at the peace and security for Eastern region Democratic Republic of the Congo mini-summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in February this year.
It was noted that the full deployment of regional forces is expected to enhance the orderly withdrawal of M23 from the previously occupied territories to the designated cantonment areas. It will also contribute to the efforts of the national army to protect civilians.
The soldiers will subsequently support the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS) of all the armed groups deployed in the country under the mandate of the regional forces.
The EAC regional force consists of troops from four countries, including Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan and Uganda. Since its deployment, which started in November 2022, the regional force has occupied areas of North Kivu province, from which the M23 rebels withdrew in compliance with the Luanda agreement.
The Luanda summit, which was held in November last year within the framework of the peace process, concluded with the decision to cease hostilities by setting up a disarmament of M23 under the control of the DRC army and a multinational regional force.
