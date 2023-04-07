https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/france-should-submit-its-own-plan-on-conflict-resolution-in-ukraine-xi-jinping-says-1109245840.html
France Should Submit Its Own Plan on Conflict Resolution in Ukraine, Xi Jinping Says
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told French President Emmanuel Macron that Paris should propose its own plan on political settlement of conflict in Ukraine, adding that Beijing will support it.
Xi also noted that the causes of the crisis in Ukraine are complex, and that its prolongation harms all parties. He stressed that "a political settlement is the only right way."Emmanuel Macron stressed that France is ready to closely work with China on a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis as soon as possible. A political solution to the Ukrainian crisis requires that the concerns of all parties should be taken into account, the president added.
France Should Submit Its Own Plan on Conflict Resolution in Ukraine, Xi Jinping Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told French President Emmanuel Macron that Paris should propose its own plan on political settlement of conflict in Ukraine, adding that Beijing will support it.
"France can submit its specific plan to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the Chinese side is ready to support it and play a constructive role," Xi said, as quoted by Chinese broadcaster.
Xi added that China will never view the Ukrainian crisis in terms of self-interest.
"China will never consider the Ukrainian issue from the point of view of personal interests, but will always adhere to a balanced position," he stated.
Xi also noted that the causes of the crisis in Ukraine are complex, and that its prolongation harms all parties. He stressed that "a political settlement is the only right way."
Emmanuel Macron stressed that France is ready to closely work with China on a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis as soon as possible.
"The French side attaches great importance to China's influence in the international arena, and is ready to cooperate closely with China, make joint efforts to promote a prompt political settlement of the [Ukrainian] crisis," Macron stated.
A political solution to the Ukrainian crisis requires that the concerns of all parties should be taken into account, the president added.