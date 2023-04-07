https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/france-should-submit-its-own-plan-on-conflict-resolution-in-ukraine-xi-jinping-says-1109245840.html

France Should Submit Its Own Plan on Conflict Resolution in Ukraine, Xi Jinping Says

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told French President Emmanuel Macron that Paris should propose its own plan on political settlement of conflict in Ukraine, adding that Beijing will support it.

Xi added that China will never view the Ukrainian crisis in terms of self-interest.Xi also noted that the causes of the crisis in Ukraine are complex, and that its prolongation harms all parties. He stressed that "a political settlement is the only right way."Emmanuel Macron stressed that France is ready to closely work with China on a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis as soon as possible. A political solution to the Ukrainian crisis requires that the concerns of all parties should be taken into account, the president added.

