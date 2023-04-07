https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/israel-boosts-infantry-artillery-presence-in-south-north-1109233223.html

Israel Boosts Infantry & Artillery Presence in South, North

Israel Boosts Infantry & Artillery Presence in South, North

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it had expanded its infantry and artillery deployment in the south and north of the country...

"Based on situation assessment, we have made a decision to expand our regular infantry and artillery forces the Southern Command and the Northern Command to strengthen the defense for all possible scenarios," IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said. The Israeli offensives in multiple directions overnight to Friday is a "clear indication" that the IDF is "capable, ready and prepared to carry out its missions," the spokesman said. Israeli media reported, citing Hagari, that 44 rockets had been fired overnight from the Gaza Strip in the direction of southern Israel. Nine of them failed to reach the border of the Palestinian territory, 12 fell into the sea, 14 landed in fields, one hit an apartment building in the city of Sderot, and eight were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. Hagari also said that the Israeli air defense hit more than ten Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, using about 50 tonnes of ammunition. On Thursday, Israeli media reported that dozens of missiles had been fired from Lebanon, targeting border towns and cities located in the northern and western Galilee region. The IDF said that 34 missiles had been fired from Lebanon, 23 of them intercepted by the air defense systems. It blamed the attack on the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered command control to prepare for any potential response. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the same day that the perpetrators would pay for every act of aggression, adding that no internal political debate would interfere with that.

