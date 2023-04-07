https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/lebanon-condemns-israeli-airstrikes-on-vital-irrigation-canal---authorities-1109255686.html
Lebanon Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Vital Irrigation Canal - Authorities
Lebanon Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Vital Irrigation Canal - Authorities
Israeli strikes damaged a vital canal in southern Lebanon used to bring water to large swathes of farmland, the head of the Litani River authority told Sputnik on Friday.
2023-04-07T20:54+0000
2023-04-07T20:54+0000
2023-04-07T20:54+0000
world
israel
lebanon
rocket strikes
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109238124_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0a08f32e15d75d32275c1d7a4b09fbf6.jpg
Alawiya said the damaged canal carries waters of the vitally important Litani River to more than 1,200 acres of farmland. The strike hit the location of an ancient Roman aqueduct listed as a historical monument by the United Nations.Israeli said it hit infrastructure of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon in response to a barrage of rocket strikes launched against its northern territory on Thursday.Tensions escalated on Wednesday after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting hundreds of worshippers. The raid drew protests from the Arab world.The fighting comes amid the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which coincided this year with the Jewish holiday of Passover. Israeli military chief Hertzi Halevi said Friday that Israel would continue to use force "as much as necessary, against any enemy and in any arena, both during the holidays and during times of internal public debate."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/latest-developments-in-israel-palestine-sonflict-1109235922.html
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109238124_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9070851eb76308a5d5d014f478bc965.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
middle east crisis, israeli strikes lebanon gaza, palestinian forces attack israel, idf rocket launches, litani river authority, israeli forces stormed the al-aqsa mosque
middle east crisis, israeli strikes lebanon gaza, palestinian forces attack israel, idf rocket launches, litani river authority, israeli forces stormed the al-aqsa mosque
Lebanon Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Vital Irrigation Canal - Authorities
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli strikes damaged a vital canal in southern Lebanon used to bring water to large swathes of farmland, the head of the Litani River authority told Sputnik on Friday.
"Strikes carried out by Israeli foes were aimed at the Lebanese infrastructure. Their goal is to punish Lebanese farmers by cutting their access to water used for irrigation because militant groups used their gardens as launch pads," Sami Alawiya said.
Alawiya said the damaged canal carries waters of the vitally important Litani River to more than 1,200 acres of farmland. The strike hit the location of an ancient Roman aqueduct listed as a historical monument by the United Nations.
"The canal's bombing threatens food security... and runs counter to UN conventions," Alawiya added.
Israeli said it hit infrastructure
of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon in response to a barrage of rocket strikes launched against its northern territory on Thursday.
Tensions escalated on Wednesday after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque
in Jerusalem, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting hundreds of worshippers. The raid drew protests from the Arab world.
The fighting comes amid the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which coincided this year with the Jewish holiday of Passover. Israeli military chief Hertzi Halevi said Friday that Israel would continue to use force "as much as necessary, against any enemy and in any arena, both during the holidays and during times of internal public debate."