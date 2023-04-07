https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/lebanon-condemns-israeli-airstrikes-on-vital-irrigation-canal---authorities-1109255686.html

Lebanon Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Vital Irrigation Canal - Authorities

Israeli strikes damaged a vital canal in southern Lebanon used to bring water to large swathes of farmland, the head of the Litani River authority told Sputnik on Friday.

Alawiya said the damaged canal carries waters of the vitally important Litani River to more than 1,200 acres of farmland. The strike hit the location of an ancient Roman aqueduct listed as a historical monument by the United Nations.Israeli said it hit infrastructure of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon in response to a barrage of rocket strikes launched against its northern territory on Thursday.Tensions escalated on Wednesday after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting hundreds of worshippers. The raid drew protests from the Arab world.The fighting comes amid the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which coincided this year with the Jewish holiday of Passover. Israeli military chief Hertzi Halevi said Friday that Israel would continue to use force "as much as necessary, against any enemy and in any arena, both during the holidays and during times of internal public debate."

