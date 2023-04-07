https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/macron-visits-china-as-us-officials-ratchet-up-taiwan-tensions-1109221478.html

Macron Visits China as US Officials Ratchet Up Taiwan Tensions

Macron Visits China as US Officials Ratchet Up Taiwan Tensions

US Officials Meet With Taiwan Leaders, Macron Meets With China's Xi, The UN's Role In Pushing Propaganda

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific to discuss recent meetings between US officials and Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen and how this fits into recent US provocations over Taiwan following Nancy Pelosi's visit in 2022.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific to discuss Emmanuel Macron's visit to China and the diverging interests pulling him in two different directions as he attempts to promote China's role in a peace process for the Ukraine conflict, how the inclusion of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to act as a chaperone demonstrates the hawkish tendency on China, and how the US and the west is continuing to lash out at these global political shifts which threaten US designs for full spectrum dominance.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Perry, a writer for the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss how a report released by the UN Human Rights Council alleging human rights abuses by the Nicaraguan government and how it demonstrates the UN's role in serving US foreign policy goals, how activists in solidarity with Nicaragua have been prevented from assessing the situation in the country, and the very real violence which took place during the coup attempt in 2018.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM to discuss ongoing protests in France and why the media coverage of them is different from coverage of protests in places like Cuba, the reprise of Trump Derangement Syndrome following Donald Trump's indictment and why Democrats are gearing up for a repeat of the 2016 presidential campaign, and how the release of Paul Rusesabagina has allowed the US to whitewash its role in supporting the government of Paul Kagame.

