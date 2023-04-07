https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/moscows-deputy-pm-visits-made-in-russia-stand-in-vietnam-1109247369.html
Moscow's Deputy PM Visits ‘Made in Russia’ Stand in Vietnam
Moscow's Deputy PM Visits ‘Made in Russia’ Stand in Vietnam
The official delegation of Russia led by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the "Made in Russia" stand organized by the Russian Export Center... 07.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-07T16:49+0000
2023-04-07T16:49+0000
2023-04-07T16:49+0000
russian export center jsc (rec)
economy
russia
vietnam
made in russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109248085_0:20:3100:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_586928c7e9f1bfa0bf7a5be49f63fdcb.jpg
As part of the trade fair tour, the official delegation assessed the potential of the developments and the companies that are interested in a quick entry into the markets of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.The deputy prime minister recommended that companies submit their proposals to the "Plan-2030", which is being developed within the framework of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission. The plan sets specific parameters for doing business in Vietnam year-by-year. The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education are responsible for this direction.Russian national exposition under the brand "Made in Russia" is presented for the first time at the Vietnam Expo. Russian companies showcase a wide range of services, food products, technologies and industrial equipment. These include soya-based vegetable drinks, beef, unique natural mineral Baikal water, NEMS electrical insulation inserts, weld protection sleeves, and polyethylene-lined steel pipes.In addition, entrepreneurs conduct negotiations with potential foreign partners. These are representatives from Southeast Asia, China, Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and other countries. In total, more than 200 B2B meetings are planned, organized by the experts of the Russian Export Center.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/made-in-russia-showcases-products-technologies--services-at-vietnam-expo-1109163394.html
russia
vietnam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109248085_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9927c1f879ae4fbf66c8068a01c4acd0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian export center jsc (rec), russia, vietnam, made in russia
russian export center jsc (rec), russia, vietnam, made in russia
Moscow's Deputy PM Visits ‘Made in Russia’ Stand in Vietnam
The official delegation of Russia led by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the "Made in Russia" stand organized by the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) at the Vietnam Expo 2023 International Trade Fair.
As part of the trade fair tour, the official delegation assessed the potential of the developments and the companies that are interested in a quick entry into the markets of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
"Participation in Vietnam Expo 2023 is an opportunity to establish personal contacts between business representatives of our countries. It is an important step on the way to a new level of interaction in all areas, including education, tourism, digital technologies, etc. We expect that after the Vietnam Expo our companies will be able to establish strong business ties in the region," Chernyshenko said.
The deputy prime minister recommended that companies submit their proposals to the "Plan-2030", which is being developed within the framework of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission. The plan sets specific parameters for doing business in Vietnam year-by-year. The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education are responsible for this direction.
Russian national exposition under the brand "Made in Russia" is presented for the first time at the Vietnam Expo. Russian companies showcase a wide range of services, food products, technologies and industrial equipment. These include soya-based vegetable drinks, beef, unique natural mineral Baikal water, NEMS electrical insulation inserts, weld protection sleeves, and polyethylene-lined steel pipes.
In addition, entrepreneurs conduct negotiations with potential foreign partners. These are representatives from Southeast Asia, China, Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and other countries. In total, more than 200 B2B meetings are planned, organized by the experts of the Russian Export Center.