https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/moscows-deputy-pm-visits-made-in-russia-stand-in-vietnam-1109247369.html

Moscow's Deputy PM Visits ‘Made in Russia’ Stand in Vietnam

Moscow's Deputy PM Visits ‘Made in Russia’ Stand in Vietnam

The official delegation of Russia led by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the "Made in Russia" stand organized by the Russian Export Center... 07.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-07T16:49+0000

2023-04-07T16:49+0000

2023-04-07T16:49+0000

russian export center jsc (rec)

economy

russia

vietnam

made in russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109248085_0:20:3100:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_586928c7e9f1bfa0bf7a5be49f63fdcb.jpg

As part of the trade fair tour, the official delegation assessed the potential of the developments and the companies that are interested in a quick entry into the markets of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.The deputy prime minister recommended that companies submit their proposals to the "Plan-2030", which is being developed within the framework of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission. The plan sets specific parameters for doing business in Vietnam year-by-year. The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education are responsible for this direction.Russian national exposition under the brand "Made in Russia" is presented for the first time at the Vietnam Expo. Russian companies showcase a wide range of services, food products, technologies and industrial equipment. These include soya-based vegetable drinks, beef, unique natural mineral Baikal water, NEMS electrical insulation inserts, weld protection sleeves, and polyethylene-lined steel pipes.In addition, entrepreneurs conduct negotiations with potential foreign partners. These are representatives from Southeast Asia, China, Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and other countries. In total, more than 200 B2B meetings are planned, organized by the experts of the Russian Export Center.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/made-in-russia-showcases-products-technologies--services-at-vietnam-expo-1109163394.html

russia

vietnam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian export center jsc (rec), russia, vietnam, made in russia