https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/new-leak-of-classified-docs-on-ukraine-china--middle-east-emerge-prompt-pentagon-probe-1109257023.html

New Leak of Classified Docs on Ukraine, China & Middle East Prompt Pentagon Probe

New Leak of Classified Docs on Ukraine, China & Middle East Prompt Pentagon Probe

US defense and intelligence officials are investigating the leak of a number of classified documents online related to the situations in Ukraine, China and the Middle East, The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

2023-04-07T23:08+0000

2023-04-07T23:08+0000

2023-04-07T23:07+0000

world

classified documents

us

pentagon

nato

china

middle east

leak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg

A new batch of classified documents that gained attention on Friday alarmed Pentagon officials, prompting an urgent effort to find the source.Citing insiders aware of the development, the New York Times reported that more than 100 documents had been leaked onto Twitter, Telegram and on message board 4chan. The files purportedly included detailed maps and briefing slides on the state of China and the Middle East.A slide said to have been dated February 23 was reportedly labeled "Secret/NoForn," which the outlet explained meant it was not intended to be shared with any foreign nations.A US defense official confirmed to Sputnik that the Pentagon is aware of the new batch of leaked sensitive information, noting that officials were looking into the matter. The leaks come following the Thursday emergence of purportedly classified documents online related to the conflict in Ukraine, which included military plans and an assessment of air defense capabilities. The earlier reveal reportedly outlined US and NATO plans for the Ukrainian military ahead of its counteroffensive this spring against Russian forces. Dated March 1, the files did not include specifics of when or where Kiev would carry out its operation against Russia but did stipulate what would be needed.The latest string of leaks represent a significant breach in security that could impact Ukrainian military planning, former senior Pentagon official Mick Mulroy reportedly said. It appears the classified documents were deliberately leaked by someone seeking to damage US, Ukrainian and NATO efforts, he said.Although defense officials have admitted that the documents are legitimate, they have indicated that the files appear to have been tampered with. In some cases, officials pointed out that certain estimates on casualties in the Ukraine conflict had been overstated.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov weighed in on the Pentagon leak earlier Friday, and stated that Russia has no doubt that the US and NATO are directly or indirectly involved in the Ukraine conflict. "We keep our eye on this process. Well, of course, it makes the whole story more complicated, but it cannot influence the final outcome of the special operation," Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/report-biden-administration-investigating-leak-of-alleged-us-nato-military-plans-for-ukraine-1109227800.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

classified documents, ukraine, china, middle east, pentagon investigation,