International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/over-60-of-french-think-macron-becoming-more-authoritarian-since-2017-1109244253.html
Over 60% of French Think Macron Becoming More Authoritarian Since 2017
Over 60% of French Think Macron Becoming More Authoritarian Since 2017
Over 60% of the French believe that President Emmanuel Macron has become more authoritarian since taking office in 2017, according to a poll conducted by Viavoice for the French newspaper
2023-04-07T14:28+0000
2023-04-07T14:28+0000
world
france
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107863570_0:0:2855:1606_1920x0_80_0_0_903ef6b28588c4857732ccddf59c90a7.jpg
The survey also showed that 72% of respondents think Macron has become worse at uniting people than at the beginning of his first term, with almost 60% doubting his ability to counter the country's economic challenges. Fifty-five percent said Macron's professional performance overall declined. Only 15% of people consider Macron to be close to ordinary citizens, which is down 11 percentage points compared to September 2021, according to the poll. The poll was conducted from March 31 to April 4. Macron's popularity has flagged ever since he pushed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. In March, Macron's approval rating dropped to 28%, a low unseen since the 2019 Yellow Vest protests, according to an IFOP poll commissioned by French magazine. Earlier in April, an Elabe survey found that French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen would beat Macron 55% to 45% if a vote took place now.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230319/macrons-approval-rating-drops-to-record-low-of-28-amid-pension-reform-poll-1108576489.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107863570_20:0:2751:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2f89a15b2e805241d6af10a7857e8cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, emmanuel macron authoritarian, poll, macron poll
emmanuel macron, emmanuel macron authoritarian, poll, macron poll

Over 60% of French Think Macron Becoming More Authoritarian Since 2017

14:28 GMT 07.04.2023
© AP Photo / Ludovic MarinFrench President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media as he visits the International Agriculture Fair in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media as he visits the International Agriculture Fair in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2023
© AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - Over 60% of the French believe that President Emmanuel Macron has become more authoritarian since taking office in 2017, according to a poll conducted by Viavoice for the French newspaper.
The survey also showed that 72% of respondents think Macron has become worse at uniting people than at the beginning of his first term, with almost 60% doubting his ability to counter the country's economic challenges. Fifty-five percent said Macron's professional performance overall declined.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks with schoolchildren in a classroom during a prevention session on the papillomavirus (HPV infection) as he visits the Jean Lartaut Middle School in Jarnac, western France, on February 28, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2023
World
Macron's Approval Rating Drops to Record Low of 28% Amid Pension Reform: Poll
19 March, 16:47 GMT
Only 15% of people consider Macron to be close to ordinary citizens, which is down 11 percentage points compared to September 2021, according to the poll.
The poll was conducted from March 31 to April 4.
Macron's popularity has flagged ever since he pushed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. In March, Macron's approval rating dropped to 28%, a low unseen since the 2019 Yellow Vest protests, according to an IFOP poll commissioned by French magazine.
Earlier in April, an Elabe survey found that French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen would beat Macron 55% to 45% if a vote took place now.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала