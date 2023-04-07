https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/russian-ambassador-to-denmark-says-object-found-at-nord-stream-part-of-explosive-device-1109237246.html

Russian Ambassador to Denmark Says Object Found at Nord Stream Part of Explosive Device

Experts in Moscow believe that the object that was retrieved near the attacked Nord Stream pipelines was part of an explosive device, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said on Friday.

2023-04-07T11:05+0000

2023-04-07T11:05+0000

2023-04-07T11:24+0000

nord stream sabotage

nord stream

nord stream 1

nord stream 2

russia

denmark

Earlier in March, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said that it completed the retrieval of an object found near the Nord Stream pipelines. That object was an an empty maritime smoke buoy that posed no danger risks. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.

russia

denmark

2023

nord stream sabotage, nord stream, nord stream blast