https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/russian-ambassador-to-denmark-says-object-found-at-nord-stream-part-of-explosive-device-1109237246.html
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Says Object Found at Nord Stream Part of Explosive Device
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Says Object Found at Nord Stream Part of Explosive Device
Experts in Moscow believe that the object that was retrieved near the attacked Nord Stream pipelines was part of an explosive device, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said on Friday.
2023-04-07T11:05+0000
2023-04-07T11:05+0000
2023-04-07T11:24+0000
nord stream sabotage
nord stream
nord stream 1
nord stream 2
russia
denmark
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg
Earlier in March, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said that it completed the retrieval of an object found near the Nord Stream pipelines. That object was an an empty maritime smoke buoy that posed no danger risks. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.
russia
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aae1b0bfb764ad87ea89a8951ae9fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream sabotage, nord stream, nord stream blast
nord stream sabotage, nord stream, nord stream blast
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Says Object Found at Nord Stream Part of Explosive Device
11:05 GMT 07.04.2023 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 07.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Experts in Moscow believe that the object that was retrieved near the attacked Nord Stream pipelines was part of an explosive device, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said on Friday.
Earlier in March, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said that it completed the retrieval of an object found near the Nord Stream pipelines. That object was an an empty maritime smoke buoy that posed no danger risks.
"The continued secrecy of the ongoing investigation by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, as well as the refusal to cooperate with Russia, undermine its credibility," Barbin told the American news outlet, adding that experts in Moscow believe that the retrieved object was part of an explosive device.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September
. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.
Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism.
US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States
with the support of Norway. Following Hersh's report, Moscow reiterated its calls for an impartial and thorough investigation. The US has denied its involvement in the incident.