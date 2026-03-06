LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 7

At Least 20 Killed, 30 Injured in Attack by US, Israel on Shiraz Suburb in Iran - Reports

At least 20 people were killed and another 30 were injured in an attack by the United States and Israel on a suburb of Shiraz in southern Iran, the Fars news agency reported on Friday.

A children's amusement park and an ambulance building in Zibashahr, a suburb of the administrative center of the Fars province in southern Iran, were hit by a rocket attack. Two ambulance workers were among the dead.