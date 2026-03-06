International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-7-1123774297.html
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 7
LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 7
Sputnik International
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
2026-03-06T05:01+0000
2026-03-06T06:07+0000
world
middle east
iran
israel
tehran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123748327_0:75:1281:795_1920x0_80_0_0_0dad20f28328f0188e809a156c35341c.jpg
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/03/1123748327_60:0:1220:870_1920x0_80_0_0_f22aee78b0d64c2bdd362a658ff93fc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the united states and israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on february 28 targeting multiple sites in iran, including locations in tehran. in response, iran launched retaliatory strikes against israeli territory and us military bases across the middle east.
the united states and israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on february 28 targeting multiple sites in iran, including locations in tehran. in response, iran launched retaliatory strikes against israeli territory and us military bases across the middle east.
Aircraft at Sheik Isa Air Base. File photo. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Middle East Tensions Mount After Strikes on Iran – Day 7

05:01 GMT 06.03.2026 (Updated: 06:07 GMT 06.03.2026)
Subscribe
Being updated
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The operation against Iran took place despite ongoing Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran in Geneva aimed at addressing the Iranian nuclear issue.
Iranian authorities reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. Following the attacks, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of True Promise 4, describing it as the most extensive and forceful offensive operation in the country’s history, targeting Israel and US military bases in the region.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
08:18 GMT 06.03.2026
IDF Says Detected Missile Launch From Iran, Air Defenses Active
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it has detected a missile launch from Iran towards the Jewish State, and air defense systems are working to eliminate the threat.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the IDF said in a statement.
07:43 GMT 06.03.2026
At Least 20 Killed, 30 Injured in Attack by US, Israel on Shiraz Suburb in Iran - Reports
At least 20 people were killed and another 30 were injured in an attack by the United States and Israel on a suburb of Shiraz in southern Iran, the Fars news agency reported on Friday.
A children's amusement park and an ambulance building in Zibashahr, a suburb of the administrative center of the Fars province in southern Iran, were hit by a rocket attack. Two ambulance workers were among the dead.
07:20 GMT 06.03.2026
Israeli Air Force Eliminates 6 Launchers, 3 Air Defense Systems in Iran - Army
The Israeli Air Force has eliminated six launchers and three air defense systems in Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) sad on Friday.
"The Israeli Air Force, guided by the Intelligence Directorate, dismantled six missile launchers yesterday (Thursday), just minutes before they were intended to be launched toward the territory of the State of Israel. In addition, three advanced Iranian defense systems were dismantled," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
07:15 GMT 06.03.2026
Iran Launches New Combined Attack Using UAVs, Missiles Against Targets in Israel - IRGC
Iran has launched a new combined attack using UAVs and missiles against targets in Israel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday.
"The 21st wave of Operation True Promise 4 has begun. During this combined operation, UAVs and Kheibar missiles were fired at targets in Tel Aviv," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.
06:46 GMT 06.03.2026
Sri Lankan Navy Says Evacuated Over 200 People From Iranian Ship Bushehr
The Sri Lankan Navy has evacuated 204 people from Iranian vessel Bushehr, which had previously requested permission to enter the island's port, a Navy spokesman said on Friday.
"A total of 204 crew members of the Iranian naval vessel Bushehr, which was near Sri Lankan territorial waters, were safely evacuated by the Sri Lankan Navy and taken to the port of Colombo," the Sri Lankan Navy said.
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has previously said that 208 people will be evacuated from the ship, including 53 officers, 84 cadets, 48 senior sailors and 23 sailors. Subsequently, the ship, with the necessary crew and in coordination with the Sri Lankan Navy, will be delivered to the port of Trincomalee.
06:16 GMT 06.03.2026
IDF Says Completes 26th Wave of Strikes on Southern Suburbs of Beirut
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it had completed the 26th wave of strikes on southern suburbs of Beirut, adding that a command center and a warehouse with drones were hit.
"26 waves of strikes in the Dahieh area since the start of the operation: The IDF struck overnight Hezbollah command centers and multi-story structures in which were terror sites in Beirut," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
06:01 GMT 06.03.2026
Iran Postpones Appointment of New Supreme Leader Amid Security Concerns - Reports
Iran has postponed naming a successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei due to security concerns, the New York Times reported, citing Iranian sources.
On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that any new Iranian leader would become an "unconditional target for the elimination" for the Israeli army.
Fears for the safety of the assassinated ayatollah's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who media have tipped as a potential successor, have intensified in Tehran, the newspaper reported on Thursday.
06:00 GMT 06.03.2026
Iran's Strikes on Enemy Positions to Get Stronger, More Extensive in Coming Days – Command
Iran's strikes on enemy positions will become even stronger and more extensive in the coming days, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters military command said on Friday.
"In the coming days, Iran's attacks on enemy positions will become even stronger and more extensive," the military command said in a statement, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала