https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/trade-sea-route-between-russia-venezuela-to-be-launched-soon-commerce-chamber-head-says-1109244749.html

Trade Sea Route Between Russia, Venezuela to Be Launched Soon, Commerce Chamber Head Says

Trade Sea Route Between Russia, Venezuela to Be Launched Soon, Commerce Chamber Head Says

Trade shipping route between Russia and Venezuela will start operating soon, the options for three Russian ports have been studied: Sevastopol, Saint Petersburg and Novorossiysk, head of the Russian-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce Roman Frolenko told Sputnik on Friday.

2023-04-07T14:43+0000

2023-04-07T14:43+0000

2023-04-07T14:43+0000

economy

russia

venezuela

trade

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/03/1082788574_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_93cdb3e0a91e198ebcfa4ee1f6808abe.jpg

Frolenko listed three options of the routes from Russia as Sevastopol, Saint Petersburg and Novorossiysk. The transport corridor will go to Puerto Cabello in Venezuela, Frolenko stated. Late last year, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria told Sputnik that trade between the countries had been complicated due to the sanctions imposed by Western countries, but had not become impossible. The parties are already finding ways to continue cooperation, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/russia-venezuela-trade-may-grow-to-300mln-per-month---commerce-chamber-head-1109233805.html

russia

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, venezuela, trade, trade route