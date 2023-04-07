https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/us-house-judiciary-chair-requests-info-from-manhattan-district-attorney-counsel---letter-1109255102.html

US House Judiciary Chair Requests Info From Manhattan District Attorney Counsel - Letter

US House Judiciary Chair Requests Info From Manhattan District Attorney Counsel - Letter

US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Friday requested New York County District Attorney’s Office Senior Counsel Matthew Colangelo testify and provide information to the panel as part of its oversight of the office’s criminal case against former US President Donald Trump.

2023-04-07T20:35+0000

2023-04-07T20:35+0000

2023-04-07T20:35+0000

americas

us

donald trump

stormy daniels

alvin bragg

jim jordan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109254765_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1aeffb102b8902003cbad4d0ff77aa54.jpg

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hired Colangelo in December 2022 to "jump-start" the office’s investigation into Trump, the letter said.The committee is requesting Colangelo testify to lawmakers in a transcribed interview and provide information related to his work with the Manhattan district attorney’s office and its investigation into Trump, the letter said.The letter also serves as a formal request to preserve all existing and future records relating to the matter.Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels to cover up a purported affair. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies allegations of an affair with Daniels.Trump has openly criticized the case against him, as well as Bragg, who he claims is leading a politically motivated "witch hunt" against him.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/read-full-text-of-the-trump-indictment-1109145249.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house judiciary committee chairman jim jordan, new york county district attorney’s office senior counsel matthew colangelo, matthew colangelo subpoena, former us president donald trump, trump indictment, trump stormy daniels hush money case, trump arraignment