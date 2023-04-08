International
Berlusconi Feeling Well After 3 Nights in Hospital
Berlusconi Feeling Well After 3 Nights in Hospital
The foreign minister also said that treatment continued, adding that "Berlusconi is a lion," and he has always managed to overcome his illness. Tajani, who is the vice president of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, also noted that the party would hold a major event in Milan from May 5-6, and expressed hope that its leader would be able to attend it. On Wednesday, the 86-year-old politician was readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital, which he left on March 30 after a four-day stay. On Thursday, Berlusconi was transferred to an intensive care unit after he had been diagnosed with a lung infection in addition to chronic leukemia. He has reportedly been suffering from leukemia for two years and his condition aggravated several weeks ago. Berlusconi is also undergoing chemotherapy, according to media reports.
Berlusconi Feeling Well After 3 Nights in Hospital

12:05 GMT 08.04.2023
© AP Photo / Luca Bruno / Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi attends the "Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation" summit, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 8, 2017. United States former President Barack Obama will speak at the summit Tuesday.
Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi attends the Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation summit, in Milan, Italy, Monday, May 8, 2017. United States former President Barack Obama will speak at the summit Tuesday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
© AP Photo / Luca Bruno /
ROME (Sputnik) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has spent a third night in Milan's San Raffaele hospital, a second one in its intensive care unit, and feels well now, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday.
"I haven’t talked to him this morning, but he had a good rest. I am in contact with his family, and with [personal doctor] Prof. Alberto Zangrillo. He [Berlusconi] spent the night calmly and says that he feels well. And this is already a positive fact," Tajani told the Italian TV broadcaster.
The foreign minister also said that treatment continued, adding that "Berlusconi is a lion," and he has always managed to overcome his illness.
"This morning I talked to his brother, [he said] everyone is optimistic, they believe in his courage, in his strength. And we are convinced that he will return soon," the minister said.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi speaks to the media as he leaves San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy, September 14, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2021
World
Berlusconi Says Agreed With Salvini About Uniting Ahead of 2023 Elections
21 June 2021, 20:30 GMT
Tajani, who is the vice president of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, also noted that the party would hold a major event in Milan from May 5-6, and expressed hope that its leader would be able to attend it.
On Wednesday, the 86-year-old politician was readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital, which he left on March 30 after a four-day stay. On Thursday, Berlusconi was transferred to an intensive care unit after he had been diagnosed with a lung infection in addition to chronic leukemia. He has reportedly been suffering from leukemia for two years and his condition aggravated several weeks ago. Berlusconi is also undergoing chemotherapy, according to media reports.
