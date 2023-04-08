https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/berlusconi-feeling-well-after-3-nights-in-hospital-1109272222.html

Berlusconi Feeling Well After 3 Nights in Hospital

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has spent a third night in Milan's San Raffaele hospital, a second one in its intensive care unit, and feels well now, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday.

The foreign minister also said that treatment continued, adding that "Berlusconi is a lion," and he has always managed to overcome his illness. Tajani, who is the vice president of Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, also noted that the party would hold a major event in Milan from May 5-6, and expressed hope that its leader would be able to attend it. On Wednesday, the 86-year-old politician was readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele hospital, which he left on March 30 after a four-day stay. On Thursday, Berlusconi was transferred to an intensive care unit after he had been diagnosed with a lung infection in addition to chronic leukemia. He has reportedly been suffering from leukemia for two years and his condition aggravated several weeks ago. Berlusconi is also undergoing chemotherapy, according to media reports.

italy

