EU Calls on Israel, Palestine and Lebanon to Exercise Restraint Amid Latest Escalation

The European Union condemns recent escalation of violence in the Middle East and calls on Israel, Palestine and Lebanon to exercise restraint and avoid deterioration of the situation, as well as promote calm during ongoing religious holidays, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

2023-04-08T14:52+0000

On Wednesday, Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting hundreds of worshipers. The raid drew protests from the Arab world. On Friday, at least one person was killed and seven others were injured after a car had rammed into pedestrians on the Tel Aviv promenade. The statement read that the surge in violence occurred following the "days of tension and clashes at the Holy Sites, including the intervention and the use of force by Israeli police inside the compound of the Al Aqsa mosque," adding that the status quo of all the holy sites should be preserved. The violence comes amid the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which coincided this year with the Jewish holiday of Passover. Israeli military chief Hertzi Halevi said on Friday that Israel would continue to use force as much as necessary, "against any enemy and in any arena," both during the holidays and during times of internal public debate.

