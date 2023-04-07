https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/chinas-saudi-iran-deal-indicates-us-no-longer-pulling-mideast-strings-1109246891.html

China's Saudi-Iran Deal Indicates US No Longer Pulling Mideast Strings

Saudi Arabia and Iran held a high-level meeting in Beijing on April 6 and signed an agreement to reopen embassies and consulates following a breakthrough deal... 07.04.2023, Sputnik International

"Iran has been trying to reestablish relations with Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf states for a number of years, as made evident in President Rouhani’s 2019 proposal called the Hormuz Peace Endeavor, or HOPE," Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar, told Sputnik. "President Raisi came to office declaring that improving relations with Iran’s Arab neighbors was also a top priority. The question then becomes: Why did the Saudis decide on normalization of relations now?"As per Kamrava, a few factors are at play here: first, the Iranians may help the Saudis to settle their longstanding conflict with the Houthis in Yemen; second, Saudi Arabia has realized that Iran is "a permanent neighbor, whereas the United States is an impermanent friend."Both Tehran and Riyadh were interested in ending hostilities, echoed Iranian-American activist and scholar Leila Zand.On March 10, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced that they had agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties after years of hostilities. At the time, the two Middle Eastern powers signaled their intent to re-open their respective embassies and re-implement a 22-year old security pact under which Tehran and Riyadh agreed to cooperate on terrorism, drug-smuggling and money-laundering.China's Role as Peace BrokerThe breakthrough became China's first major diplomatic victory in the Middle Eastern region which has long been considered Washington's domain of influence.The professor admitted that Beijing's mediation of the Middle Eastern row had come out of the blue: "China has traditionally not been a diplomatic presence in the Middle East, and this is an important development," he noted.Earlier, Beijing maintained working relations with both powers. In March 2021, China concluded a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement with Iran. "Both Iran and Saudi Arabia, of course, trade a great deal with China, and therefore there is significant influence that China can bring to bear on both states," the professor noted.Beijing has its own interest in mediating peace in the troublesome Middle Eastern region: on the one hand, it needs interrupted energy deliveries from the Persian Gulf; on the other hand, the region plays an important part in Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Project.China sees peace as a vital condition for both domestic and global economic development. To that end, the Chinese leadership issued the country's new Global Security Initiative. The document, which was published in late February, lays out practical measures to address current security challenges and maintain peace around the world.US Losing Grip in Middle EastThe Saudi-Iranian deal brokered by China is a clear indication that Washington is losing its grip in the Middle East and elsewhere in the word, according to Mehran Kamrava.One should bear in mind that up until nowadays the United States has been the only power where it called itself as a mediator in various areas in the Middle East, including Israel, Palestine, for Egypt, noted Leila Zand.However, the Trump administration damaged relations with Tehran, while his successor, Joe Biden, almost ruined ties with the Saudi royals, most notably, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. OPEC+'s latest decision to further cut oil production was seen by some observers as a slap in the face of the Biden administration.To complicate matters further, the US has been dragged into internal power struggle and failing to manifest itself as an influential player in the region, according to Al Ibrahim.Washington is by no means enthusiastic about China's growing influence in the Middle East. Instead of hailing the settlement process between Iran and Saudi Arabia, some DC-based scholars lamented the fact that the Iran-Saudi Arabia détente could complicate efforts by the US and Israel to "strengthen a regional alliance to confront Iran" referring to Tehran's nuclear program.Last year, the Biden administration largely froze negotiations over the revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, which Washington unilaterally tore apart. Then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 even though Tehran fully observed the accord. In response, Iran started to loosen the requirements of the deal concerning the enrichment of uranium.On April 3, Axios reported that the Biden administration had recently been in discussion with its European and Israeli partners about striking a deal with Iran that would include some sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran freezing parts of its nuclear program. The effort followed the International Atomic Energy Agency's February report alleging that Iran had amassed 87.5 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium.It appears that the newly brokered Saudi-Iran détente could prompt the Biden administration to bring the issue of negotiations with Tehran back on the table after Washington suspended the nuclear talks and openly supported protests against the Iranian government last year.Meanwhile, it's likely that China may help diplomatically resolve other longstanding conflicts in the Middle East, according to Jeff J. Brown. However, it will take time, he added.

