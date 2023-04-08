https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/is-eu-able-to-depoliticize-economical-cooperation-with-china-1109249739.html

Is EU Able to Depoliticize Economical Cooperation With China?

The European Union is interested in developing trade and economic relations with China. The latter urges the EU to strengthen mutual political trust. However, the United States will try to prevent China and the EU from signing an investment agreement in the foreseeable future.

Recent meetings between the Chinese and European Commission presidents in Beijing outlined roadmaps for this year's contacts and prospects for long-term cooperation. Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a trilateral meeting with French President Macron and Ursula von der Leyen that China is willing to comprehensively resume exchanges with the EU at all levels. For his part, Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang reaffirmed his intention to work with the EU on this year's EU-China Summit and to strengthen political mutual trust.The second person in the EU hierarchy made a groundbreaking and generally unexpected statement at the trilateral meeting, following her criticism of Beijing, that "severing ties" with China is neither in the EU's interest nor a strategic choice. This is clearly a positive shift in the EU's position in line with modern realities, Yin Jianlong, director of the European Union Studies Center at Anhui University, told Sputnik:Von der Leyen is known for her rather tough stance on China. During her trip to Beijing, she apparently had to adjust her approach under the influence of the leaders of the leading EU countries, Boris Guseletov, a leading researcher at the Department of Social and Political Studies of the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Sputnik:In her meeting with the Chinese president, von der Leyen reaffirmed that the EU and China are important trading partners and that their economies are closely interlinked. And she told Premier Li that the EU is ready to strengthen the high-level trade and economic dialogue with China, keep markets open to each other and deepen cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, food, health, green development and intellectual property protection.The Chinese side called on the EC president to promote closer cooperation and coordination in macroeconomic and financial policies and to deepen the "green" partnership. This is a good opportunity for the recovery of the EU economy, believes expert Boris Guseletov.According to Guseletov, China is ready to sign an investment agreement as part of initiatives to strengthen cooperation with the EU.Next week, Joseph Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is expected to visit China. The Sino-European partnership dialogue will continue in the new environment. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU. China has already made it clear in meetings with the president of the European Commission that this date is an incentive for a comprehensive renewal of relations with the EU, including in the political field.

