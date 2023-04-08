https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/netanyahu-calls-up-army-reservists-after-three-killed-amid-surge-in-israeli-palestinian-violence---1109273916.html

Netanyahu Calls Up Army Reservists After Three Killed Amid Surge in Israeli-Palestinian Violence

Netanyahu Calls Up Army Reservists After Three Killed Amid Surge in Israeli-Palestinian Violence

The situation deteriorated early this week, when Israeli riot police detained scores of Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the government is calling up police and army reservists after three people were killed in two separate attacks in Tel Aviv and the West Bank amid a spike in violence.According to the PM’s order, four reserve battalions of border police would be deployed in city centers as of Sunday, in addition to units already deployed in the Jerusalem region and in the central city of Lod, which has a mixed population of Jews and Arabs.This comes after an Italian tourist was killed, and seven others were injured, when an Israeli Arab rammed his car into pedestrians on the Tel Aviv seafront promenade on Friday before being shot dead. Earlier on Friday, two young British-Israeli sisters were killed, and their mother seriously wounded, when their car was fired on in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.The attacks followed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launching air strikes and an artillery bombardment in the early hours of Friday in retaliation against rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.The Israeli military said that they specifically hit a number of targets belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, they attacked "infrastructure targets" and other sites which Tel Aviv views as belonging to the terror network.Hamas, for its part, said in a statement that they “strongly condemn the blatant Zionist aggression against Lebanon," with Hamas member Basem Naim telling a Qatar-based broadcaster that people in Gaza have “no place to hide” and that rocket fire was a way for the enclave to defend itself from Israel.New Al-Aqsa Mosque Violence This was preceded by fresh Israeli violence inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem earlier this week, when dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli riot police who used stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles.Israeli police claimed in a statement that "several law-breaking youths and masked agitators" fortified the mosque, allegedly "in order to disrupt public order and desecrate” the facility.Netanyahu, in turn, insisted that the police "had to act to restore order," adding, "Israel is committed to maintaining freedom of worship, free access to all religions and the status quo on the Temple Mount, and will not allow violent extremists to change this."The Islamic Waqf, which administers the Al-Aqsa site, however, described the Israeli police's actions as "a flagrant violation of the identity and function of the mosque as a place of worship for Muslims alone".Hamas slammed the incident "an unprecedented crime" and warned Israel that there would be "consequences."The clashes over the status of the Temple Mount, which houses the Al-Aqsa complex, have been going on for a long time, since the religious sanctuary is considered holy both by Muslim Palestinians and Jews.Al-Aqsa Mosque-related tensions in May 2021 prompted Hamas to fire scores of rockets towards Jerusalem, triggering an 11-day conflict with Israel, which claimed the lives of at least 256 Palestinians and 13 people in the Jewish state.

