Photos: North Korea Tests Underwater ‘Radioactive Tsunami’ Drone for Second Time
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with army officers at a computer. File photo.

The Haeil underwater drone, which translates to "tsunami" in Korean, has been in development since 2012. The latest test marks its second-latest test by North Korea officials.
North Korea carried out another test of its underwater, nuclear-capable drone this week. According to North Korean state media, the Haeil-2 underwater strategic weapon system was tested from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
The drone reportedly went in an optical and figure eight path in the Sea of Japan for over 71 hours, simulating a 1,000-kilometer journey.
The test comes a few weeks after North Korea first announced it had developed the drone. At the time, North Korea claimed the drone is capable of creating a “radioactive tsunami” by detonating warheads underwater.
North Korean underwater drone Haeil tests its warhead, March, 2023
North Korean underwater drone Haeil-2 being tested in April, 2023
North Korean Underwater Drone Haeil being tested in March, 2023
“This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation,” North Korean state media said after the first test in March.
“The system will serve as an advantageous and prospective military potential of the armed forces of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] essential for containing all evolving military actions of enemies, removing threats and defending the country,” the outlet added.
The latest test included the detonation of a test warhead, which also went well according to state media. “[T]he test warhead accurately detonated underwater. The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability.”
South Korea and the United States held joint air drills on Wednesday, which included at least one US nuclear-capable bomber, according to the South Korean military.
North Korea has blasted the drills as provocative, stressing that the two countries are simulating an invasion of North Korea. It responded to previous military drills with ballistic missile tests. One recent test was described as simulating a nuclear counterattack.
28 March, 07:42 GMT
Satellite imagery has shown that activity is increasing at North Korea’s main nuclear facility. Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear material.