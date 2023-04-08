International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/photos-north-korea-tests-underwater-radioactive-tsunami-drone-for-second-time-1109259136.html
Photos: North Korea Tests Underwater ‘Radioactive Tsunami’ Drone for Second Time
Photos: North Korea Tests Underwater ‘Radioactive Tsunami’ Drone for Second Time
The Haeil underwater drone, which translates to "tsunami" in Korean, has been in development since 2012. The latest test marks its second-latest test by North... 08.04.2023, Sputnik International
2023-04-08T00:43+0000
2023-04-08T00:40+0000
military
haeil
north korea
underwater drones
tsunami
radioactive
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107039076_0:94:1000:657_1920x0_80_0_0_fc9df2256c809efbc4450140d2e09cab.png
North Korea carried out another test of its underwater, nuclear-capable drone this week. According to North Korean state media, the Haeil-2 underwater strategic weapon system was tested from Tuesday to Thursday this week.The drone reportedly went in an optical and figure eight path in the Sea of Japan for over 71 hours, simulating a 1,000-kilometer journey.The test comes a few weeks after North Korea first announced it had developed the drone. At the time, North Korea claimed the drone is capable of creating a “radioactive tsunami” by detonating warheads underwater.“This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation,” North Korean state media said after the first test in March.The latest test included the detonation of a test warhead, which also went well according to state media. “[T]he test warhead accurately detonated underwater. The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability.”South Korea and the United States held joint air drills on Wednesday, which included at least one US nuclear-capable bomber, according to the South Korean military. North Korea has blasted the drills as provocative, stressing that the two countries are simulating an invasion of North Korea. It responded to previous military drills with ballistic missile tests. One recent test was described as simulating a nuclear counterattack.Satellite imagery has shown that activity is increasing at North Korea’s main nuclear facility. Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear material.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230328/north-koreas-leader-orders-boost-to-nuclear-weapons-production-1108855305.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107039076_0:0:1000:750_1920x0_80_0_0_46053ecd7ec18c6c3df1b77405bbbf5a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
haeil, north korea, underwater drones, tsunami, radioactive
haeil, north korea, underwater drones, tsunami, radioactive

Photos: North Korea Tests Underwater ‘Radioactive Tsunami’ Drone for Second Time

00:43 GMT 08.04.2023
© Photo : Korean Central News AgencyNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un with army officers at a computer. File photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with army officers at a computer. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
© Photo : Korean Central News Agency
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
The Haeil underwater drone, which translates to "tsunami" in Korean, has been in development since 2012. The latest test marks its second-latest test by North Korea officials.
North Korea carried out another test of its underwater, nuclear-capable drone this week. According to North Korean state media, the Haeil-2 underwater strategic weapon system was tested from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
The drone reportedly went in an optical and figure eight path in the Sea of Japan for over 71 hours, simulating a 1,000-kilometer journey.
The test comes a few weeks after North Korea first announced it had developed the drone. At the time, North Korea claimed the drone is capable of creating a “radioactive tsunami” by detonating warheads underwater.
North Korean underwater drone Haeil tests its warhead, March, 2023
North Korean underwater drone Haeil tests its warhead, March, 2023 - Sputnik International
1/3
North Korean underwater drone Haeil tests its warhead, March, 2023
© Korean Central News AgencyNorth Korean underwater drone Haeil-2 being tested in April, 2023
North Korean underwater drone Haeil-2 being tested in April, 2023 - Sputnik International
2/3
© Korean Central News Agency
North Korean underwater drone Haeil-2 being tested in April, 2023
© Korean Central News AgencyNorth Korean Underwater Drone Haeil being tested in March, 2023
North Korean Underwater Drone Haeil - Sputnik International
3/3
© Korean Central News Agency
North Korean Underwater Drone Haeil being tested in March, 2023
1/3
North Korean underwater drone Haeil tests its warhead, March, 2023
2/3
© Korean Central News Agency
North Korean underwater drone Haeil-2 being tested in April, 2023
3/3
© Korean Central News Agency
North Korean Underwater Drone Haeil being tested in March, 2023
“This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation,” North Korean state media said after the first test in March.
“The system will serve as an advantageous and prospective military potential of the armed forces of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] essential for containing all evolving military actions of enemies, removing threats and defending the country,” the outlet added.
The latest test included the detonation of a test warhead, which also went well according to state media. “[T]he test warhead accurately detonated underwater. The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability.”
South Korea and the United States held joint air drills on Wednesday, which included at least one US nuclear-capable bomber, according to the South Korean military.
North Korea has blasted the drills as provocative, stressing that the two countries are simulating an invasion of North Korea. It responded to previous military drills with ballistic missile tests. One recent test was described as simulating a nuclear counterattack.
This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
Military
North Korea's Leader Orders Boost to Nuclear Weapons Production
28 March, 07:42 GMT
Satellite imagery has shown that activity is increasing at North Korea’s main nuclear facility. Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear material.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала