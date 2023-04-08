https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/photos-north-korea-tests-underwater-radioactive-tsunami-drone-for-second-time-1109259136.html

Photos: North Korea Tests Underwater 'Radioactive Tsunami' Drone for Second Time

North Korea carried out another test of its underwater, nuclear-capable drone this week. According to North Korean state media, the Haeil-2 underwater strategic weapon system was tested from Tuesday to Thursday this week.The drone reportedly went in an optical and figure eight path in the Sea of Japan for over 71 hours, simulating a 1,000-kilometer journey.The test comes a few weeks after North Korea first announced it had developed the drone. At the time, North Korea claimed the drone is capable of creating a “radioactive tsunami” by detonating warheads underwater.“This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation,” North Korean state media said after the first test in March.The latest test included the detonation of a test warhead, which also went well according to state media. “[T]he test warhead accurately detonated underwater. The test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability.”South Korea and the United States held joint air drills on Wednesday, which included at least one US nuclear-capable bomber, according to the South Korean military. North Korea has blasted the drills as provocative, stressing that the two countries are simulating an invasion of North Korea. It responded to previous military drills with ballistic missile tests. One recent test was described as simulating a nuclear counterattack.Satellite imagery has shown that activity is increasing at North Korea’s main nuclear facility. Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear material.

