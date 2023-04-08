https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/poland-is-losing-big-from-escalation-in-ukraine-and-growing-dependence-on-washington-1109268182.html
Poland is Losing Big From Escalation in Ukraine and Growing Dependence on Washington
Poland doesn't benefit from the Ukraine conflict; Warsaw is creating further threats to its own security by getting bogged down in the standoff with Russia, Mateusz Piskorski says.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid an official visit to Poland, which regularly provides substantial military assistance to the Kiev regime, serves as a hub for other arms deliveries, and hosts roughly 1.5 million refugees – the largest number in Europe.Even though the countries are currently seen as close allies, Zelensky's visit came amid a government crisis which saw Poland’s agriculture minister quit over his inability to reduce the amount of Ukrainian agricultural products flooding into the country and disrupting its economy. Ordinary Poles are concerned that Ukrainian refugees openly revere Ukrainian Nazi collaborators who killed tens of thousands of Polish nationals during WW2, as per the Myśl Polska."It is very symbolic that Zelensky has been in Poland several times since February 24 last year, but he did not find time to officially meet with the Polish authorities," said Mateusz Piskorski. According to Piskorski, the US sees Warsaw as an inferior ally in comparison to Kiev, making it almost impossible for the Polish leadership to demand anything from the Ukrainian authorities. Even though the US-Polish security cooperation appears to get stronger, in reality it's the American defense contractors who are poised to benefit from it, according to the journalist. At the same time, the US is not investing in Poland's economy and showing no signal that it ever will, which raises questions about Warsaw's foreign policy course and pragmatism.Poland's open anti-Russia stance is also narrowing its room for maneuvering and ability to diversify foreign ties. Warsaw does not have any clear strategy with regard to Russia, as per Piskorski. He believes that the evolving anti-Russia sentiment in Warsaw and willingness to freeze relations with Moscow are largely dictated by Western curators of the Polish government.
Poland doesn't benefit from the Ukraine conflict; Warsaw is creating further threats to its own security by getting bogged down in the standoff being guided by Russophobic ideology and external influence of its political curators, Mateusz Piskorski, political observer and columnist for the Myśl Polska (Polish Thought) newspaper, told Sputnik.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid an official visit to Poland
, which regularly provides substantial military assistance to the Kiev regime, serves as a hub for other arms deliveries, and hosts roughly 1.5 million refugees – the largest number in Europe.
Even though the countries are currently seen as close allies, Zelensky's visit came amid a government crisis which saw Poland’s agriculture minister quit over his inability to reduce the amount of Ukrainian agricultural products flooding into the country and disrupting its economy. Ordinary Poles are concerned that Ukrainian refugees openly revere Ukrainian Nazi collaborators who killed tens of thousands of Polish nationals during WW2, as per the Myśl Polska.
"It is very symbolic that Zelensky has been in Poland several times since February 24 last year, but he did not find time to officially meet with the Polish authorities," said Mateusz Piskorski.
"It was Polish President Andrzej Duda who traveled to the airport near the Ukrainian border to shake hands with Zelensky. Only a year later, after numerous trips to various other countries, Zelensky found time to visit Warsaw. And this says a lot about the place of Warsaw in the hierarchy of international relations and foreign policy of Kiev."
According to Piskorski, the US sees Warsaw as an inferior ally in comparison to Kiev, making it almost impossible for the Polish leadership to demand anything from the Ukrainian authorities. Even though the US-Polish security cooperation appears to get stronger, in reality it's the American defense contractors who are poised to benefit from it, according to the journalist. At the same time, the US is not investing in Poland's economy and showing no signal that it ever will, which raises questions about Warsaw's foreign policy course and pragmatism.
"Poland is becoming increasingly dependent on Washington," Piskorski said. "And this is connected not only with the conflict on the territory of Ukraine and the anti-Russian position of Warsaw. This is also connected with the conflict between Warsaw and Berlin and tough statements by Polish politicians against the German government. So, in fact, the Polish government, on its own initiative, deprives itself of alternatives. This is how Washington monopolizes Polish foreign policy (…) As for Brussels, we can say in this context that Brussels and the European Commission completely ignores, for example, the calls of the Polish authorities regarding the return and introduction of tariffs on Ukrainian grain, which is now becoming an increasingly important problem from the point of view of Polish economic interests. In fact, these requests are simply ignored by Brussels."
Poland's open anti-Russia stance is also narrowing its room for maneuvering and ability to diversify foreign ties. Warsaw does not have any clear strategy with regard to Russia, as per Piskorski. He believes that the evolving anti-Russia sentiment in Warsaw and willingness to freeze relations with Moscow
are largely dictated by Western curators of the Polish government.
I believe that it is dictated by Washington and London. We should not forget that some Polish politicians maintain close ties with the British centers of influence, which are quite active on the territory of Poland. So, unfortunately, yes, most of the Polish political class directly or through various political and business chains depends on external players (…) Poland definitely does not get any benefits [from the escalation in Ukraine]. On the contrary, one can say that Poland itself creates a threat to its security. More precisely, the Polish government poses a threat to the security of the country, and any escalation, of course, is fraught with the risk that these threats will grow. Regional tensions are certainly on the rise. As for calls for escalation, here we can talk about a truly Russophobic ideology as a factor. And, secondly, [Warsaw is] also to some extent guided by the advice of external partners or even political curators.
Mateusz Piskorski
Political observer and columnist for the Myśl Polska (Polish Thought) newspaper