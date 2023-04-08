https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/poland-is-losing-big-from-escalation-in-ukraine-and-growing-dependence-on-washington-1109268182.html

Poland is Losing Big From Escalation in Ukraine and Growing Dependence on Washington

Poland doesn't benefit from the Ukraine conflict; Warsaw is creating further threats to its own security by getting bogged down in the standoff with Russia, Mateusz Piskorski says.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid an official visit to Poland, which regularly provides substantial military assistance to the Kiev regime, serves as a hub for other arms deliveries, and hosts roughly 1.5 million refugees – the largest number in Europe.Even though the countries are currently seen as close allies, Zelensky's visit came amid a government crisis which saw Poland’s agriculture minister quit over his inability to reduce the amount of Ukrainian agricultural products flooding into the country and disrupting its economy. Ordinary Poles are concerned that Ukrainian refugees openly revere Ukrainian Nazi collaborators who killed tens of thousands of Polish nationals during WW2, as per the Myśl Polska."It is very symbolic that Zelensky has been in Poland several times since February 24 last year, but he did not find time to officially meet with the Polish authorities," said Mateusz Piskorski. According to Piskorski, the US sees Warsaw as an inferior ally in comparison to Kiev, making it almost impossible for the Polish leadership to demand anything from the Ukrainian authorities. Even though the US-Polish security cooperation appears to get stronger, in reality it's the American defense contractors who are poised to benefit from it, according to the journalist. At the same time, the US is not investing in Poland's economy and showing no signal that it ever will, which raises questions about Warsaw's foreign policy course and pragmatism.Poland's open anti-Russia stance is also narrowing its room for maneuvering and ability to diversify foreign ties. Warsaw does not have any clear strategy with regard to Russia, as per Piskorski. He believes that the evolving anti-Russia sentiment in Warsaw and willingness to freeze relations with Moscow are largely dictated by Western curators of the Polish government.

