Russia Has Become 'Very Important Partner' in New Conditions, Mauritius Ambassador Says

Russia has become an important partner for Mauritius amid the changing international environment, ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to Russia Kheswar Jankee told Sputnik.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/08/1109268810_0:75:2400:1424_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3aecfe3d845ee8db89ce4bf3d24eb6.jpg

Russia has become an important "player" for Mauritius amid the changing international environment, Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to Russia Kheswar Jankee told Sputnik.He added that both countries have concluded a number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in areas including education, military, and fishing.Similarly, Mauritius has "lots of opportunities" for Russia, the ambassador said, outlining the most prospective areas for cooperation.Furthermore, Mauritius is interested in Russia's expertise in constructing tourist and transport infrastructure, the ambassador explained, praising the quality of buildings, bridges and roads in Russia. Jankee invited Russian investors to take part in infrastructure projects, invest in hotels and smart cities in his country.Jankee also mentioned that he had invited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to the African island nation so that he could see the opportunities the country has for Russian investors, adding that bilateral relations have to be maintained.As for trade relations, Mauritius is interested in Russian fertilizers as well as in fish products and beef, while the latter imports sugar, tuna and many other products, said Jankee.Moreover, the African country is also interested in importing Russian petrol and petroleum products, including jet fuel.The ambassador also mentioned that Mauritius expects direct flights from Russia will be launched within a few months. In this regard, the African nation is currently working with Russian Aeroflot airlines, adding that the relevant work has been underway since January 2022.He specified that an additional route, Mauritius – Seychelles – Russia, is also being worked out with the Russian flag carrier and a relevant request has been sent to the Republic of Seychelles.He also stated that the African nation is now working to ensure the island-state can accept Russian "MIR" banking cards, so that the stay of Russian tourists in the country is more comfortable.Speaking about the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit to be held this summer in St. Petersburg, the ambassador named the main topics for discussion, including defense. Mauritius recently signed an agreement with the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding assistance in ensuring maritime security in the region. He noted that the agreement can also contribute to the modernization of the army and police, as well as in the fight against drug trafficking. Moreover, he also noted that the countries will discuss the development of training programs in several areas, including technologies and communication systems that could help in detecting cyclones. Recently, Mauritius has become one of the African nations that suffered from cyclone Freddy's drastic consequences. According to Jankee, the island nation has a very powerful electrical system and the government provides a lot of means to fight the cyclones' impact.The ambassador likewise highlighted education as one of the crucial spheres of cooperation between Russia and Mauritius.He stressed that the USSR was one of the first countries to establish official relations with Mauritius – only two weeks after it had gained independence – noting that many Mauritians studied in the USSR, and then in Russia, receiving scholarships, studying engineering, medicine and other specialties. According to the ambassador, Russian universities are interested in holding an exchange of students and teaching staff, training and even the development of courses. He also noted that Russia generously provided scholarships to Mauritius. Earlier, Russia's Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Natalia Bocharova said that from next year the number of preferential places in Russian universities for students from Africa will almost double.At a press conference in Angola during his African tour, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined that the humanitarian sphere is of the utmost importance in relations between Russia and African nations.During Lavrov's visit to Eswatini, the country's Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla announced that the two countries are also deepening ties in the educational field, as Russia has agreed to increase the annual number of scholarships it awards Eswatinian students to 25 from 10.

