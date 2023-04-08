https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/six-people-including-teenagers-injured-in-shooting-on-south-carolina-beach-1109267603.html

Six People Including Teenagers Injured in Shooting on South Carolina Beach

Six people, most of whom are believed to be teenagers, were injured in a shooting on a beach in the city of Isle of Palms in the US state of South Carolina, local police said.

According to police reports, a large crowd of high-school students celebrating a Senior Skip Day, an unofficial day off, gathered on the beach in Isle of Palms, and there were several altercations before the shots were fired at around 5:20 p.m. (21:20 GMT) on Friday. The injured have been hospitalized, the spokesman said.

