Turkiye Starts Legislative Process for Russia-Proposed Gas Hub Project
Turkiye has initiated the process of introducing legislative amendments for the gas hub project proposed by Russia, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Saturday, adding that the changes are expected to be approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
On Thursday, Turkish media reported that the country's parliament had approved changing the structure of state-owned oil and gas company Botas with a view to enabling the creation of a Russia-proposed gas hub project. In early March, Donmez said that the gas hub project would need the parliament's approval as it entails legislative changes. The minister estimated that his country has the capacity to import up to 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 60% of which will be consumed domestically and 40% can be sold to neighboring countries.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye has initiated the process of introducing legislative amendments for the gas hub project proposed by Russia, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Saturday, adding that the changes are expected to be approved by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
On Thursday, Turkish media reported that the country's parliament had approved changing
the structure of state-owned oil and gas company Botas with a view to enabling the creation of a Russia-proposed gas hub project. In early March, Donmez said that the gas hub project would need the parliament's approval as it entails legislative changes.
"We have an opportunity to become an important center of [gas] trade to Eastern European countries. We have taken steps to this end. When our president approves changes to the bill passed by the parliament, new legal measures will be established. The old law regulated the domestic market. It was more restrictive. With the new law, we have ensured greater freedom," Donmez told local TV channel.
The minister estimated that his country has the capacity to import up to 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, 60% of which will be consumed domestically and 40% can be sold to neighboring countries.