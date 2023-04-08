https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/where-are-us-nuclear-weapons-located-1109264542.html

Where Are US Nuclear Weapons Located?

The US has dozens of nuclear bombs at military bases across Europe, in line with NATO’s so-called nuclear-sharing program.

Since their inception during World War II, nuclear weapons have become a critical component of US military power. Washington has an estimated stockpile of about 3,800 nuclear warheads, deployed on intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarines, and strategic bombers. But where are these weapons located? Sputnik is exploring.Where Are Nukes Located in US?It’s worth noting that the locations of nuclear weapons in the US are highly classified, with no official public disclosure. However, there are several known sites where America's nukes are thought to be currently deployed.For example, the US Air Force (USAF)'s B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, are reportedly based at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.In addition, the submarine launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) Trident II D5 with W76 and W88 nuclear warheads are deployed on Ohio-class submarines, which are ostensibly stationed at Washington state's Naval Base Kitsap and Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Georgia.Other locations reportedly include:According to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, approximately 1,700 warheads are currently deployed on ballistic missiles and strategic bombers in the US, while the remaining 2,000 warheads are "in storage as a so-called hedge against technical or geopolitical surprises."Where Are American Nukes in Europe?The US deploys nuclear weapons in Europe and beyond, as part of NATO's deterrence strategy. The exact number and location of these weapons are also classified, but it is believed that about 100 B61 bombs are stored in five NATO member states, including Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey.In Germany, for example, the Buchel Air Base is believed to house around 20 B61 bombs, while the Netherlands is thought to store 10-20 B61 bombs at the Volkel Air Base.The Italian air force is assigned approximately 40 such bombs, which are deployed at the Aviano and Ghedi Air Bases. In Belgium, a total of 20 B61 bombs are reportedly stationed at the Kleine Brogel Air Base.These weapons are part of NATO's so­-called nuclear-sharing arrangement, where non-nuclear-weapon states (such as Germany) participate in nuclear planning and training with the US.Will Poland Host US Nuclear Weapons?After the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, reports emerged about the possible inclusion of Poland in NATO's nuclear sharing program.In October 2022, Warsaw said it had asked to have US nuclear weapons based on Polish soil.Polish President Andrzej Duda argued at the time that there was "a potential opportunity" for Poland to take part in "nuclear sharing", which stipulates pilots from the host country being trained to fly missions carrying US nuclear bombs, which are stored on their territory.The White House, however, insisted back then that it had not received such a request."We’re not aware of this issue being raised and would refer you to the government of Poland," a White House official pointed out. What About US Nukes Located Outside Europe?As for Turkey, the country continues to host approximately 50 US tactical nuclear weapons at its Incirlik Air Base.Canada hosted US nukes under the control of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), rather than NATO, until 1984, and Greece - until 2001.The UK also received US tactical nuclear weapons such as artillery and Lance missiles until 1992, even though Britain is a nuclear-weapon state in its own right.On top of that, the US deployed its tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea from 1958 to 1991 during the Cold War. The South Korean-based nuclear arsenal peaked at an all-time high of approximately 950 warheads in 1967. Since the 1991 withdrawal of American nukes from the East Asian nation, the US has protected Seoul under a "nuclear umbrella" using strategic bombers and submarines based elsewhere.

