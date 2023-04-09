https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/ex-french-mep-lauds-beijings-zero-reception-toward-von-der-leyen-amid-her-china-visit-1109287328.html

Ex-French MEP Lauds Beijing's Cold Shoulder for von der Leyen Amid Her China Visit

Ex-French MEP Lauds Beijing's Cold Shoulder for von der Leyen Amid Her China Visit

A US media outlet earlier noted that unlike Macron, the European Commission President “was mostly left alone” during the two’s visit to China, where she was “demonized” by local media as “an American puppet.”

Former French MEP Florian Philippot has expressed his satisfaction with China seemingly preferring to ignore European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who accompanied French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Beijing earlier this week.Philippot, who is also head of France's Eurosceptic party The Patriots, tweeted that “China put civil servant von der Leyen in her proper place during Macron’s visit.”The remarks come after a US media outlet reported that when in China, Macron “got parades and banquets,” while von der Leyen “was mostly left alone.”The media outlet then went further, noting that while the French president’s schedule was “overflowing, von der Leyen’s was bare-bones.”According to a UK broadcaster, quoting unnamed sources, “some” call von der Leyen the "bad cop from Brussels," in an apparent nod to “her strong relationship with US President Joe Biden and vocal support for NATO’s position.”The broadcaster recalled in this regard that days before her arrival in Beijing, von der Leyen delivered “a strongly-worded speech,” in which she criticized the Chinese president for maintaining friendly relations with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, also bashing China's peace plan on the Ukraine conflict as "simply not viable."Russia, which continues its special military operation in Ukraine, underlines that it is open for negotiations with Kiev, even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting talks with Moscow. China proposed a 12-point roadmap last month in a bid to bring the sides to the negotiating table.

