https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/explosions-reported-around-damascus-as-idf-strikes-syria-1109283928.html
Syrian Air Defenses Shoot Down Several Israeli Rockets
Syrian Air Defenses Shoot Down Several Israeli Rockets
Syrian air defense systems have shot down several Israeli rockets in the south of the country, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.
2023-04-09T04:16+0000
2023-04-09T04:16+0000
2023-04-09T04:31+0000
world
middle east
israel
syria
idf
explosion
blast
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107921/52/1079215283_0:0:2975:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_051eb00f32335e3262032e8752bbecb7.jpg
Israel’s shelling of Syria started at around 5:00 a.m. local time on Sunday (02:00 GMT) and resulted in some material damage, the defense ministry said on social media.The Syrian air defense shot down some of the Israeli rockets, launched from the direction of Golan Heights at several locations in southern Syria, according to the defense ministry.Earlier, a Syrian state broadcaster reported several explosions in the vicinity of Damascus overnight.While the cause of the blasts was not specified, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had previously said that they were striking Syria with artillery in response to rockets fired from Syria at Israel.On Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets were launched from Syria into Israel; with one of the rockets landing in the southern Golan Heights. Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967, and has been in control of them since 1981 after passing the controversial Golan Heights Law. The status of the mountain plateau is considered one of the main sticking points in the Israeli-Syrian conflict.
israel
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107921/52/1079215283_167:0:2896:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b07f2ac72c670dd4516b0b618fb3c1bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
explosions reported around damascus, idf strikes syria
explosions reported around damascus, idf strikes syria
Syrian Air Defenses Shoot Down Several Israeli Rockets
04:16 GMT 09.04.2023 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 09.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense systems have shot down several Israeli rockets in the south of the country, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.
Israel’s shelling of Syria started at around 5:00 a.m. local time on Sunday (02:00 GMT) and resulted in some material damage, the defense ministry said on social media.
The Syrian air defense shot down some of the Israeli rockets, launched from the direction of Golan Heights at several locations in southern Syria, according to the defense ministry.
Earlier, a Syrian state broadcaster reported several explosions in the vicinity of Damascus overnight.
While the cause of the blasts was not specified, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had previously said
that they were striking Syria with artillery in response to rockets fired from Syria at Israel.
On Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets were launched from Syria into Israel; with one of the rockets landing in the southern Golan Heights.
Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967, and has been in control of them since 1981 after passing the controversial Golan Heights Law. The status of the mountain plateau is considered one of the main sticking points in the Israeli-Syrian conflict.