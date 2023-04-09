https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/explosions-reported-around-damascus-as-idf-strikes-syria-1109283928.html

Syrian Air Defenses Shoot Down Several Israeli Rockets

Syrian Air Defenses Shoot Down Several Israeli Rockets

Syrian air defense systems have shot down several Israeli rockets in the south of the country, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

2023-04-09T04:16+0000

2023-04-09T04:16+0000

2023-04-09T04:31+0000

world

middle east

israel

syria

idf

explosion

blast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107921/52/1079215283_0:0:2975:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_051eb00f32335e3262032e8752bbecb7.jpg

Israel’s shelling of Syria started at around 5:00 a.m. local time on Sunday (02:00 GMT) and resulted in some material damage, the defense ministry said on social media.The Syrian air defense shot down some of the Israeli rockets, launched from the direction of Golan Heights at several locations in southern Syria, according to the defense ministry.Earlier, a Syrian state broadcaster reported several explosions in the vicinity of Damascus overnight.While the cause of the blasts was not specified, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had previously said that they were striking Syria with artillery in response to rockets fired from Syria at Israel.On Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets were launched from Syria into Israel; with one of the rockets landing in the southern Golan Heights. Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967, and has been in control of them since 1981 after passing the controversial Golan Heights Law. The status of the mountain plateau is considered one of the main sticking points in the Israeli-Syrian conflict.

israel

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

explosions reported around damascus, idf strikes syria