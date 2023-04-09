https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/lebanons-acting-prime-minister-says-country-not-involved-in-airstrikes-against-israel-1109299055.html
Lebanon's Acting Prime Minister Says Country Not Involved in Airstrikes Against Israel
A preliminary investigation into the airstrikes conducted toward Israel has showed that the units that had launched the missiles were of non-Lebanese origin, the press office of Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Sunday.
On Thursday, Israeli media reported that dozens of missiles had been fired from Lebanon, targeting border towns and cities located in the northern and western Galilee region. The Israel Defense Forces said that 34 missiles had been fired from Lebanon, 23 of them intercepted by the air defense systems. The Israeli military accused Palestinian groups of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of Islam’s holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds. The prime minister said that Lebanon opposed any escalation and rejected the use of the country's territory for conducting operations aimed at destabilization of the situation in the region, as cited by the press service. The press office added that the airstrikes conducted toward Israel were "a response to Israeli aggression" in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A preliminary investigation into the airstrikes conducted toward Israel has showed that the units that had launched the missiles were of non-Lebanese origin, the press office of Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Sunday.
On Thursday, Israeli media reported that dozens of missiles had been fired from Lebanon, targeting border towns and cities located in the northern and western Galilee region. The Israel Defense Forces said that 34 missiles had been fired from Lebanon, 23 of them intercepted by the air defense systems. The Israeli military accused Palestinian groups of being behind the attack, which comes a day after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem
, one of Islam’s holiest sites, clashing with Palestinians and arresting hundreds.
"The initial investigations conducted by the military have found that the missiles were launched ... by non-Lebanese units," Mikati's press service tweeted.
The prime minister said that Lebanon opposed any escalation and rejected the use of the country's territory for conducting operations aimed at destabilization of the situation in the region, as cited by the press service.
The press office added that the airstrikes conducted toward Israel were "a response to Israeli aggression" in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.