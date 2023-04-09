https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/macron-urges-europe-to-stay-out-of-feud-between-us-china-over-taiwan-1109300224.html

Macron Urges Europe to Stay Out of Feud Between US, China Over Taiwan

Macron Urges Europe to Stay Out of Feud Between US, China Over Taiwan

Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

Macron noted that Europeans need to "wake up" and think about their own interests. Macron's remarks come on the heels of his visit to China this past week, during which he praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. A series of commercial contracts has been signed between companies of the two countries during the visit. The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. Despite China's acute reaction, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan insists on autonomy. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable - with accordance to one-China policy.

