Orlando Shooting Results in Three Dead, Including One Child - Police
Orlando Shooting Results in Three Dead, Including One Child - Police
Three people, including one child, were killed in a shooting in Orlando, Florida, the City of Orlando Police Department said.
The shooting occurred at 2:25 a.m. local time on Sunday (06:25 GMT) and was classified as a suspected domestic violence incident by police. According to Orlando police, the suspect, a 29-year-old African-American male, shot and killed a total of three people. The police officers who responded to the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave after the tragic incident. Mayor of Orlando Buddy Dyer has expressed condolences to the victims’ families.
Three people, including one child, were killed in a shooting in Orlando, Florida, the City of Orlando Police Department said.
The shooting occurred at 2:25 a.m. local time on Sunday (06:25 GMT) and was classified as a suspected domestic violence incident by police.
"The suspect came out of the house and shot at officers who returned fire," the police said, adding that the "suspect was transported to the hospital and was confirmed deceased."
According to Orlando police, the suspect, a 29-year-old African-American male, shot and killed a total of three people.
"Upon entering the home, 3 individuals were found with gunshot wounds. 1 was a child who was transported by officers to a local hospital. All 3 individuals are confirmed to be deceased," the police said.
The police officers who responded to the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave after the tragic incident.
Mayor of Orlando Buddy Dyer has expressed condolences to the victims’ families.
