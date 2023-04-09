https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/orlando-shooting-results-in-three-dead-including-one-child---police-1109304359.html

Orlando Shooting Results in Three Dead, Including One Child - Police

Three people, including one child, were killed in a shooting in Orlando, Florida, the City of Orlando Police Department said.

The shooting occurred at 2:25 a.m. local time on Sunday (06:25 GMT) and was classified as a suspected domestic violence incident by police. According to Orlando police, the suspect, a 29-year-old African-American male, shot and killed a total of three people. The police officers who responded to the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave after the tragic incident. Mayor of Orlando Buddy Dyer has expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

