Royal Officials Discussed Stripping Prince Harry of Title, New Book Claims
Royal Officials Discussed Stripping Prince Harry of Title, New Book Claims
Some "senior officials" thought that Harry should be stripped of his title, according to a UK newspaper that became privy to the contents of upcoming book "Our King" penned by royal author Robert Jobson.
Some "senior officials" thought that Harry should be stripped of his title, according to a UK newspaper that became privy to the contents of upcoming book "Our King" penned by royal author Robert Jobson.Regarding Harry as the "driving force in everything that happened," these officials reportedly wanted to see him demoted to “Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California.”Meanwhile, Harry's father and the current King of England Charles III does not seem to be "in favor" of stripping his son of his title, and apparently has "enduring love" for the Duke of Sussex.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018, stepped down from royal duties and distanced themselves from the British monarchy in 2020.In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry and Meghan accused their royal relatives of indifference, lack of support and racism, which did little to improve the couple's relations with the royal family.
Royal Officials Discussed Stripping Prince Harry of Title, New Book Claims

18:49 GMT 09.04.2023
While Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have already become estranged from the rest of the British royal family over the course of the last couple of years, it appears that there have been calls in the Buckingham Palace to punish the wayward prince.
Some "senior officials" thought that Harry should be stripped of his title, according to a UK newspaper that became privy to the contents of upcoming book "Our King" penned by royal author Robert Jobson.
Regarding Harry as the "driving force in everything that happened," these officials reportedly wanted to see him demoted to “Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California.”

"Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened," a senior aide also reportedly told Jobson. "There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm Syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known."

Meanwhile, Harry's father and the current King of England Charles III does not seem to be "in favor" of stripping his son of his title, and apparently has "enduring love" for the Duke of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018, stepped down from royal duties and distanced themselves from the British monarchy in 2020.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry and Meghan accused their royal relatives of indifference, lack of support and racism, which did little to improve the couple's relations with the royal family.
