https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/royals-discussed-stripping-prince-harry-of-title-new-book-claims-1109302917.html

Royal Officials Discussed Stripping Prince Harry of Title, New Book Claims

Royal Officials Discussed Stripping Prince Harry of Title, New Book Claims

Some "senior officials" thought that Harry should be stripped of his title, according to a UK newspaper that became privy to the contents of upcoming book "Our King" penned by royal author Robert Jobson.

2023-04-09T18:49+0000

2023-04-09T18:49+0000

2023-04-09T19:02+0000

world

prince harry

meghan markle

titles

punishment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095310533_0:336:2048:1488_1920x0_80_0_0_d94032f930ac840bcc7c9c0676f0f08f.jpg

Some "senior officials" thought that Harry should be stripped of his title, according to a UK newspaper that became privy to the contents of upcoming book "Our King" penned by royal author Robert Jobson.Regarding Harry as the "driving force in everything that happened," these officials reportedly wanted to see him demoted to “Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California.”Meanwhile, Harry's father and the current King of England Charles III does not seem to be "in favor" of stripping his son of his title, and apparently has "enduring love" for the Duke of Sussex.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018, stepped down from royal duties and distanced themselves from the British monarchy in 2020.In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry and Meghan accused their royal relatives of indifference, lack of support and racism, which did little to improve the couple's relations with the royal family.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/prince-harry-meghan-to-skip-charles-iii-coronation-as-children-not-invited-media-reports-1109231550.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

prince harry, meghan markle, prince harry royal family split