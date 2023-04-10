https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/biden-planning-to-involve-tiktok-bloggers-in-promoting-2024-reelection-bid-reports-say-1109317252.html

Biden Planning to Involve TikTok Bloggers in Promoting 2024 Reelection Bid, Reports Say

Biden Planning to Involve TikTok Bloggers in Promoting 2024 Reelection Bid, Reports Say

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to involve hundreds of influencers on various social media platforms, including China's TikTok, to support his reelection campaign in the 2024 presidential race, Axios reported on Monday.

2023-04-10T11:02+0000

2023-04-10T11:02+0000

2023-04-10T11:02+0000

americas

us

joe biden

tik tok

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105192525_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0402ee49ad074a5697ed5f421a3a59b7.jpg

Biden, who is yet to announce his bid for reelection, is expected to lean on hundreds of influencers to increase his popularity among young voters and effectively counter former President Donald Trump's active social media campaign if he becomes the Republican nominee, according to the outlet. The Biden administration would particularly rely on support of TikTok users, despite the current debate on the app's ban in the US due to its alleged ties to the Chinese government, according to media reports.Over the past weeks TikTok has been under the strict scrutiny of US lawmakers over concerns that the company can collect personal data of 150 million users in the US and hand it over to the Chinese government. In early March, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs approved a bill that will allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security. On March 23, the US House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing to hear testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whom US lawmakers questioned about the platform's data privacy practices and alleged ties to the Chinese government. Chew noted TikTok's efforts to safeguard US user data and denied claims that the platform colluded with the Chinese government. However, US lawmakers still expressed skepticism about Chew's statements and called for a ban.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/australia-to-ban-use-of-tiktok-application-on-all-government-devices-1109096969.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, joe biden, tik tok