China is Better Ally for Africa Than West, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says
Africa needs China's help in obtaining loans and building infrastructure in order to achieve sustainable development, and Beijing is a better ally for Africa than Western countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wenbin said.
China is Better Ally for Africa Than West, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says
Muhammad Nooh Osman
Writer/Editor
Through financial assistance and investment in infrastructure projects, China has become a major contributor to the development of Africa. With its cooperation with African countries on the rise in recent years, Western countries have repeatedly expressed their concerns about Beijing's growing influence on the continent.
Africa needs China's help in obtaining loans and building infrastructure in order to achieve sustainable development, and Beijing is a better ally for Africa than Western countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated during a briefing on Monday.
"China can provide assistance to Africa in places and at a time when Western countries are unable or unwilling to do so. China is the best ally for Africa," the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told the media.
Wenbin's remarks came in the wake of attempts by Western governments to dismiss the cooperation of African nations with Beijing. Recently, US Vice President Kamala Harris was said to have intended to raise Washington's concerns
over the involvement of China and Russia in Africa during trip to the continent that included Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.
As several Western officials have deemed Chinese lending policies in Africa "predatory," China has on many occasions dismissed accusations of creating a "debt trap" for Africa, noting that "China's investment and financing assistance to Africa is not a trap," but "a benefit."
"African countries do not complain and do not regret their close ties with China," Wenbin said.
The Chinese official also drew attention to recent statements by the Nigerian leadership that Western politicians' claims
about the so-called Chinese debt trap are greatly exaggerated.
In recent years, China has become a major contributor to the development of Africa. Being the world's second-largest economy, the East Asian country has been providing financial assistance and investing in African infrastructure projects, such as building roads, railways, and ports.
Additionally, China has been partnering with African countries to address environmental challenges, such as climate change and pollution, through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in more than 150 countries and international organizations.
In the same vein, China has been actively cooperating with African countries to address security challenges
in the region. Recently, China launched the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa initiative, which aims to promote peace and security in East Africa. Xue Bing, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, highlighted the key points of the program's development, including the need to support regional economic integration, address security challenges, and enhance communication and cooperation among countries.