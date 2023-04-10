International
Kremlin on China's Military Drills: Beijing Has Right to React to Provocative Actions
Kremlin on China's Military Drills: Beijing Has Right to React to Provocative Actions
Russia sees provocative actions being carried out against China, and Beijing has the right to react, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday
"In a very short period of time, we have witnessed multiple actions that were provocative in relation to China. Of course, China has the sovereign right to respond to these provocative actions, including by conducting military maneuvers in strict accordance with international law, and everyone should respect the right of China, just like other countries, to such carry out actions," Peskov told a briefing.On Saturday, Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan. It came a couple of days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island. The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. Despite China's acute reaction, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia sees provocative actions being carried out against China, and Beijing has the right to react, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"In a very short period of time, we have witnessed multiple actions that were provocative in relation to China. Of course, China has the sovereign right to respond to these provocative actions, including by conducting military maneuvers in strict accordance with international law, and everyone should respect the right of China, just like other countries, to such carry out actions," Peskov told a briefing.
On Saturday, Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan. It came a couple of days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island.
Beijing says its air and naval forces will stage a military exercise near the Taiwan Strait - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2023
Asia
Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on April 8
8 April, 19:35 GMT
The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. Despite China's acute reaction, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.
